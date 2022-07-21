Tyler Mudd will make some Ocean State Waves history on Sunday in Martha’s Vineyard.
The right-hander from Holy Cross has been named the starting pitcher for the South Division squad in the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game. He is the first player in Waves franchise history to be the starting pitcher in the All-Star Game.
It’s a well-earned nod for Mudd, who leads the league in earned run average with a 0.32 mark. He has allowed just one earned run all season, while striking out 24 in 28.1 innings pitched.
Mudd had a bumpy spring at Holy Cross, finishing with an 8.47 ERA in 12 appearances. He was a two-way player for the Crusaders, also serving as a regular in the lineup. Mudd has focused mostly on pitching for the Waves this summer, getting just one at-bat.
Five other Waves players were also picked for the All-Star Game: bullpen standouts Nick Conte and Brooks Ey, catcher Chase Meggers, and outfielders Peter Ciuffreda and Jake Studley.
Conte will be one of the top attractions for radar guns at the All-Star Game. With a fastball that has touched 99 miles per hour this summer, the North Providence native has been impressive in a relief role. He has a 3.11 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 17 innings. Ey has been even better, posting a 0.76 ERA with a team-best 39 strikeouts.
Meggers has been hot in recent weeks, bringing his season mark to a .211 batting average, with two home runs and eight RBI.
Ciuffreda has emerged as the team’s best hitter, with an eight-game hitting streak bumping his average up to .318. His five home runs rank second on the team and his 20 RBI top the ranks.
Studley started hot and has remained the team’s most consistent threat throughout the summer. The Barrington native is at .270 with three home runs.
Daniel Baruch is one of the players competing in a fan vote for the final roster spot. Baruch will also represent the Waves in the Home Run Derby.
The All-Star Game will be held on Sunday in Martha’s Vineyard. Game time is at 4:30 p.m. The home run derby is at 2 p.m.
Draft calls
Several former Ocean State Waves players were selected in this week’s Major League Baseball draft.
Michael Turner was picked in the ninth round by the Chicago White Sox, Thomas Balboni went in the 15th round to the Padres, Casey Dana was picked in the 16th round by the Angels and Nick Cimillo was chosen in the 16th round by the Pirates.
Guy Lipscomb, who was slated to play for the Waves this season but opted to sit out the summer, was taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Guardians.
