NARRAGANSETT — Sidelined for about two weeks, the Prout/EWG boys lacrosse team returned to the field with a bang in a comeback win over Coventry.
The Crusaders fell behind by three goals in the early going but dominated from there in an 11-7 victory at Christofaro Park on Friday.
“It was a slow start,” head coach Michael Millen, Jr., said. “Our offense didn’t keep the ball in their end of the field. Got down 5-2 early, but something clicked. We moved some people around. It’s tough with April vacation. We had a couple of kids who weren’t here. Got to see some new kids in different positions and really work it out, see what people can do. Everyone had a hand in this today.”
The Crusaders were sitting at 1-1 on the year when a COVID issue wiped a few games off the schedule. Some early rust gave way to a strong all-around performance. Prout controlled possession in the second half and allowed just one goal after the break. Nine of 11 goals also featured an assist.
“It’s like riding a bike,” Millen said. “The first couple of go-arounds, you’ve got the cobwebs to shake out. That completely reflected in our offense. It just didn’t start. But once everyone got comfortable, we were in good shape. Everyone stepped up. It was a great win.”
From the early 5-2 hole, Prout got rolling by scoring five of the next six goals and took a 7-6 lead into halftime. Coventry scored the first goal of the second half, but that would be its only tally of the final 24 minutes. Prout’s Mark Belcher broke the tie with 5:15 left in the third quarter, and Prout added two more as it steadily asserted control. Jake Cox put the finishing touches on the win with the only goal of the fourth quarter.
Jack Malek dominated on the attack with six goals and four assists. Cam Fonseca added two goals. Cox, Belcher, Liam McIntosh and Brady Banner scored one each. Fonseca, McIntosh, Banner, Belcher and Gus Kellogg had one assist apiece.
The defense stood strong, particularly in the second half. Goalie Matthew Deedy racked up 20 saves.
“He always brings it,” Millen said. “He’s always the most vocal guy on the field, next to me. He loses his voice before I do sometimes. One of the spots we were short on today was defense. Just because of our communication starting with our goalie, we were able to settle in and play well back there.”
Prout matched up with a tough Cumberland team on Tuesday and lost a tight 13-10 game.
The Crusaders will visit Mt. Hope – a team they blew out in the season opener – on Friday.
