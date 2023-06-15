PROVIDENCE — The North Kingstown baseball program won its 2021 and 2022 state championships in Providence, on the field at Rhode Island College.
Just down the road at La Salle Academy, the dreams of a three-peat were dashed.
For the second time in five days, La Salle prevailed in a one-run game, ending North’s season with a 4-3 win last Wednesday. The Rams had previously sent the Skippers to the losers bracket with a 2-1 victory.
“I’m not upset at all with the guys,” North Kingstown coach Bill Brew said. “I don’t think we could have worked any harder in practice. I don’t think we could have been any more prepared. I think we just couldn’t find that one extra hit.”
North’s bid for three in a row was a strong one. Despite heavy graduation losses, the Skippers remained one of the best teams in the league. They had one rough patch in April, then reeled off 11 wins in a row. They beat South Kingstown twice in the playoffs.
“Proud of the guys. They battled all year. A lot of expectations for these guys and I feel they met those expectations, for sure,” Brew said. “There’s a lot of pressure after two championships – it’s hard to live up to that kind of success in the past. But I thought they did.”
La Salle – led by former North Kingstown coach Tom Pacia – presented a difficult challenge on multiple occasions. En route to a 14-4 campaign, the Rams beat the Skippers 6-4 in the regular season. The 2-1 victory in the winners bracket final gave the Rams the inside track to winning their pod.
North battled back with its second win over South Kingstown to earn a rematch with the Rams. Needing to win twice to stop the Rams and advance to the state finals, the Skippers took a 1-0 lead in the first championship round tilt. The game was suspended by lightning and rain soon after, and resumed Wednesday with the Skippers still in front 1-0 in the third inning.
Will Brew started Wednesday’s action with a walk, but La Salle’s Matthew DeStafanis – who had not started the game the day before – retired the next three Skippers in order.
La Salle quickly took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Nathan Bautista had an RBI single and Robert Natale plated the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
“We talked after yesterday. The message was the same as it’s been all season – control the things you can control,” Pacia said. “Weather, amongst many others, is something you can’t control. We talked about how it’s going to be the team that can come out today and sort of forget about yesterday, good or bad, and just play your game. We came out with a great punch.”
Ben Napoli settled down for a scoreless fourth inning, but the Skippers struggled to get a rally off the ground. And La Salle made the hill steeper when Jamie Doyle cranked a two-run homer off reliever Evan Beattie in the fifth inning.
The Rams left the door ajar when standout reliever Aidan Greene encountered some uncharacteristic control issues. He walked four batters in the sixth inning, while also allowing a hit to Brady Spitzer. Brandon Venditto and Andrew Ciarniello logged RBI with their walks. Two runs scored as the Skippers made it a 4-3 game.
“If you follow his numbers, he’s been an incredible pitcher for us this year,” Pacia said. “Almost half the batters he’s faced, he’s struck out. He had some control issues today and you can’t do that against NK. For him, it’s a testament to his stuff that he was able to come back and get us out of it.”
Greene avoided further trouble by escaping a bases-loaded jam. He also stayed on for the seventh and retired two of North’s top hitters – Robbie Lamond and Beattie–- before letting one more threat materialize. Spitzer and Ben Davis both worked two-out walks. With the tying run in scoring position, Blake Beattie hit a soft line drive that was caught at third base to end the game.
“That is an incredibly well-coached, incredibly seasoned and unbelievably difficult team to beat,” Pacia said of the Skippers. “We knew, no matter what happened, it was going to come down to one or two plays. Guys like Andrew Ciarniello and Robbie Lamond – you don’t want to see guys like that in the batter’s box with the game on the line, and we had to come through those guys.”
The loss marked the end of an era for the Skippers, with the class of 2023 departing. Players like Ciarniello, Lamond, Beattie and Brew were young contributors on the 2021 championship team and mainstays on the 2022 team. They were the leaders who kept the bar high this spring.
“A lot of these guys won a middle school championship in 2019. So up until this game, the only thing to beat these guys was COVID,” Brew said. “They certainly have tasted success at the highest level. They have high expectations for themselves, which has really propelled them. Great leaders – every one of them. They’ve left a legacy and they’ve laid the groundwork for the underclassmen, showing them how hard you have to work to get here.”
