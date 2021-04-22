Three teams have emerged as contenders in Division I-B football, but only two will make the playoffs.
Central has locked up the top seed. Friday’s season finale in South Kingstown will decide the rest as South Kingstown hosts East Greenwich in a win-or-go-home game. The Rebels and Avengers will meet at 5 p.m., at Curtis Corner Middle School.
The Rebels lost a 25-20 thriller to Central on Saturday, which secured the top seed for the Knights, who are 3-0. East Greenwich moved to 3-1 with a win over Portsmouth on Saturday. South Kingstown is 2-2 but would force a tie with East Greenwich if it wins on Friday, and then would own the tiebreaker by virtue of the head-to-head victory.
The top two teams in each D-I subdivision qualify for the playoffs, which feature just a semifinal and final round. Burrillville and Cumberland are the top two teams on the other side of D-I.
South Kingstown has had a resurgent season with wins over Cranston East and Cranston West and strong showings against both North Kingstown and Central. The Rebels led Central by a point at halftime before the Knights rallied for the win.
East Greenwich’s only loss also came to Central, a 30-14 decision in week three. The Avengers have been impressive in their first season in D-I, following a run of success in D-II.
Spring practice
With the “Fall II” season approaching its conclusion, the typical spring sports season is ramping up. Pitchers and catchers in baseball and softball began practice this week. Full team workouts can begin next Monday.
Games are set to get underway in the first week of May.
