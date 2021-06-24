Just a few days after North Kingstown High School’s big lacrosse weekend, the North Kingstown Youth Lacrosse program took some hardware of its own, winning the state title in the boys 7/8th grade division and finishing as the runner-up in 5/6th.
Online Poll
Are you planning on attending firework celebrations for the Fourth of July?
It's hard to believe that June is almost over but, in just over a week, cities and towns in Rhode Island will celebrate the annual Fourth of July holiday with firework celebrations. The festivities mark another "return to normalcy" around the Ocean State, following last year's cancellations in most areas due to the coronavirus pandemic. Are you planning on attending firework celebrations for this year's Fourth of July holiday? Let us know in this week's poll:
You voted:
