South Kingstown won two gold medals and finished eighth, while Narragansett took 10th at the Division II/III sectional wrestling championships, held Saturday at Coventry High School.
Gavin Rodman and Koko Kassabian both took top honors for the Rebels. Rodman claimed first in the 126-pound weight class, winning three of his four matches by pin, including the championship bout. Kassabian pinned his way to the title at 160 pounds, winning both of his matches by fall.
The Rebels also got a second-place finish by Logan Reiner at 182 and a fifth-place finish by Ben White at 120 pounds.
Narragansett was led by Connor Winfield, who was the runner-up at 170 pounds. Drew Giannetto took fourth at 106 and Collin Morgan was fourth at 182. Cash Trelinksy chipped in with a fifth-place finish at 113. Eli Sweet and Jack Giannetto both had eighth-place showings.
The state wrestling tournament is set for Saturday.
