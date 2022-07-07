SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The record books will have to be updated again.
After the 10-year-old all-stars won the first softball district championship in South Kingstown Little League history last summer, many of the same players have done it again this year. Now in the 11/12-year-old age group, South Kingstown posted a pair of 14-4 victories over East Greenwich to claim another district championship.
South Kingstown will represent District 3 at the state tournament, which will be hosted by Tiverton Little League. In the 10-year-old state tourney last year, South Kingstown finished as the runner-up to a powerhouse Cranston team.
Heading into the summer, a return trip seemed possible, but perhaps not probable. Most of the players on the South Kingstown roster are 11 years old, on the young side for the 11/12-year-old bracket. But they were up to the task and then some, sweeping past the only other team in the district field.
“We weren’t sure what to expect this year,” coach Mike O’Rourke said. “We were just hoping to be competitive. And we know states will be a challenge, as they typically are.”
Avery Monnes pitched well in the tournament opener, and Erica Kostarides matched her in game two. The offense was consistent throughout. And in contrast to the 10-year-old level – where even the successful South Kingstown squad had to ride out plenty of rough innings – it’s been a smoother ride this year.
With a chance to win the title in game two, South Kingstown jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. A two-run single by Izzy O’Rourke was the highlight.
It remained a 3-0 game until the third inning, when East Greenwich got two runs back.
But South Kingstown quickly snapped momentum back into its corner with an eight run fourth inning that essentially locked up the win. Ava Repucci had an RBI single and Kathryn Sylvia delivered an RBI groundout. Two errors kept the line moving.
“That was really the key, to kind of squash any hopes of a comeback,” O’Rourke said. “They’ve got some good players. That was big to solidify it.”
South tacked on two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, with Jade Holland’s triple providing the exclamation point on the win.
Kostarides tossed a complete game for the win, finishing it off with a quiet sixth inning.
“Our pitching has really improved,” O’Rourke said. “It was great last night and it was great again tonight. That’s always the key.”
South Kingstown will be looking to make a little more history at the state level.
“Some of the teams we’ll see at states are going to be tournament-type teams, so it’ll be a notch above,” O’Rourke said. “But it’ll be fun to see how we can compete.”
Team members are Erica Kostarides, Ava Repucci, Kathryn Sylvia, Brooke Lancaster, Izzy O’Rourke, Makaidyn Grenier, Jade Holland, Kinley Grenier, Sophie Kuosmanen, Noelle Johnson, Avery Monnes and Stella Cotagis.
