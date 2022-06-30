North Kingstown/Wickford Little League is in the winners bracket semifinals of the 11/12-year-old district tournament thanks to a pair of impressive victories.
NKW shut out East Greenwich 4-0 in the opening round behind dominant pitching. Evan Rodger went the distance for a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 and walking none. Rodger also starred at the plate with a pair of home runs providing the bulk of NKW’s offense. Strong defensive plays by Tommy McGee and Jaiden Maxwell helped keep East Greenwich off the board.
On Sunday, NKW rolled past West Warwick 14-1. Maxwell led another dominant pitching performance with 5.2 strong innings. He struck out eight and walked one. After a relatively quiet night in the opener, the bats delivered in game two, with Rodger, Maxwell and Anthony Azzolina leading the charge.
NKW will host Chariho in the winners bracket semis on July 7 at 6:30 p.m., at Wilson Park.
“Chariho is always a tough battle, but the boys will get a good week of practice in and will be ready for the challenge,” manager Frank McGee said. “They have been working hard and focusing on the details almost every day for the last month. Hopefully their hard work will pay off.”
