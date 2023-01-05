SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A breakout season. A runner-up finish. The year 2022 was a great one for the Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey program, so it was only fitting that it ended on a high note.
The Gulls beat three potential contenders to win the Ocean State Credit Union Holiday Classic last week then blew past PCD/St. Raphael/Wheeler 10-3 in their final game of the calendar year on Friday night at Boss Arena. The team is taking a six-game win streak into the new year. They have not lost since their season opener against Portsmouth.
“Four wins this week,” head coach Ryan Meade said. “We haven’t lost since the first game of the year. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time, making sure we’re getting better. Things are starting to click a little bit.”
The Gulls topped South Kingstown and Coventry – two teams they faced in the Division III playoffs last season – for a berth in the holiday tournament title game. There they beat Lincoln, who was the runner-up in D-II last season.
The performance and the trophy it yielded should provide a significant boost.
“It was fun,” freshman Ethan Travis said. “Went undefeated in the tournament, played good hockey. Everybody was ready to play.”
The usual stalwarts did their thing in the tournament, but the Gulls also got a lot of production from a group of newcomers that’s looking stronger by the day.
“We’ve got talent, we’ve got speed, we’ve got guys who can score,” Meade said. “If we can clean some things up in other areas, especially defensively, we’re going to keep putting ourselves in position to win games.”
The win over Lincoln was especially impressive, given what the Lions accomplished last year and their good start this season. Nariho is still seeing where it fits in the new-look D-II, but this was a good sign.
“We played a really good team in Lincoln,” Meade said. “They had’t lost yet, so that was a good challenge. It was kind of our best test since Portsmouth. That was a 5-4 win. Everyone played well and we were able to close it out.”
The Gulls kept rolling in their return to league play on Friday. Showing no ill affects from three games in three days, they took care of business against a scuffling PSW team. They peppered the net, out-shooting PSW 22-1 in the opening period. They led 2-0 after one and bumped it to 5-1 in the second period. Five goals in the third period closed out the win.
Travis piled up five goals to lead the onslaught.
“We get pucks in deep and we want to score,” Travis said.
Preston Abbott, another freshman, finished with five assists. Connor Gilmore added two goals and two assists, while Sean Lyons had two goals and one assist. Jacob Correira chipped in a goal and an assist.
Mason Kosiorek totaled two assists. Jack Loring, Jack Abrams, Ryan Cormier and Jake Pietrzak had one assist each. Ryan Moricas made 12 saves in net.
“It was kind of a dominant win but there were some glaring things during the game that we didn’t do well,” Meade said. “Still a lot of work to do.”
The victory puts the Gulls at 3-1 in league play, and 6-1 overall.
“We’ve got a little bit of time off,” Meade said. “Some guys need some rest. We played a lot of hockey this week. It’s an opportunity to reset. We’re leaving the year at 3-1, right at the top of the standings, which is where we wanted to be.”
