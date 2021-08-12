NORTH KINGSTOWN — Aiming for another deep postseason run after last year’s runner-up finish, the Slocum Baseball Club instead fell victim to a quarterfinal upset.
No. 7 seed West Warwick came back from a loss in game one of its series with No. 2 Slocum to win two straight, prevailing 6-1 on Sunday at McCarthy Field and clinching a trip to the semis with a 2-0 win on Monday at Lischio Field.
“Very disappointing,” Slocum manager Arnie Sarazen said both of Monday’s game and the series as a whole. “We just didn’t hit. We had been hitting well all season long, but in the last three games, we were hard-pressed to score runs. Credit to them, they pitched well enough to win.”
After posting an 11-2 mark during the regular season, which included a 9-5 win over West Warwick, Slocum earned a bye in the opening round, but struggled to regain its stride after the brief layoff.
Wyatt Daft pitched well for Slocum in the series opener and the team rallied from an early hole for a 5-3 win. From there, the series was defined by West Warwick’s pitching. Calvin Battersby spun a complete-game gem in a 6-1 victory on Sunday to even the series.
It seemed unlikely that the trend would continue at that point. West Warwick, short on arms, needed someone to fill the void and start game three. Quinn Kortick would prove to be that player. The rising senior at West Warwick High School brought just 4.1 innings of work this season with him out onto the mound, but looked every bit at home on Monday, as he outperformed his counterpart Josh Lincourt by a narrow margin to earn the victory and help his team earn their first semifinal berth in the program’s 13-year existence.
“He was hitting his spots and really worked them,” manager Matthew Grenier said of Kortick, who struck out seven and allowed just three hits over six complete frames against one of the more potent lineups in the league.
Dominic Carollo, making his first appearance in three weeks, took over on the mound in the seventh and successfully recorded the save despite having a pair of Slocum runners reach base against him.
Monday’s game moved swiftly on both ends, with single runs scored in only two separate frames, part of an impressive duel between Kortick and Lincourt. The visitors jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Josh Pedus grounded into a fielder’s choice, plating Sean White who had singled earlier in the frame.
“Our defense was phenomenal today, no errors and we got a nice timely hit in the first to give us a one-run lead,” said Grenier.
The only other run came in the top of the sixth when catcher Chase Joubert scored on a passed ball after doubling to right and stealing third.
“Chase got a nice big double and then that passed ball really helped us. That was a nice little extra comfort for us,” said Grenier.
It would come in handy in the bottom of the seventh when Carollo found himself in a slight jam against a Slocum team looking to complete one last rally.
Daft led the inning off by reaching safely on a throwing error by Pedus at short, which allowed him to advance to second. After Lincourt flew out to center, first baseman Chris Cambio was able to draw a walk, putting the tying runs for Slocum on base with only one out. That would prove to be as close as they would get though, as Carollo settled in nicely from there, striking out Braeden Perry and Kieran Gibson to end the game and the series.
Slocum had rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win the opener, 5-3, but managed just a single run of offense over the final 14 innings of their season with West Warwick’s pitching shutting them down left and right.
“It’s a tough loss to swallow, but the kids played hard,” Sarazen said. “This whole summer team is about having fun and I think they did that. I’m sad for the kids that graduated who didn’t get a chance, but we’ll be back next year.”
West Warwick will face No. 6 seed Chariho next in the semifinals, which are set to begin on Wednesday.
