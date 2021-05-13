NARRAGANSETT – Scituate rallied for a win over Narragansett in last week’s season opener.
The Mariners returned the favor on Tuesday.
Aidan Kielty’s two-run double keyed a three-run burst in the fifth inning as the Mariners beat the Spartans 4-2 at Sprague Park for their first victory of the season.
“First game, we were up 3-1, two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and they came back and won,” head coach Keith Vellone said. “This was a good bounce back win.We had some good at bats, got guys on base. And we had some big hits. We needed that.”
The Mariners went 11-7 when they were last on the field in 2019. With a good senior class and some talented first-time varsity contributors, they’re relishing the chance to return and are hoping for another strong showing in Division II.
“Last year when I found out the season was canceled, I was devastated,” Kielty said. “Everyone was devastated. We’re out here playing good baseball, hitting the ball, throwing strikes and that’s all we can ask for. I’m with my brothers. We’re blessed to be out here.”
That was true even in the season-opening loss, but Tuesday’s win certainly made it more fun. Scituate took a 2-0 lead in the third inning as the Narragansett defense scuffled its way to four errors. It proved to be an outlier as the defense settled in and starting pitcher Colin Martin went six strong innings, allowing only those two runs.
That set the stage for the comeback. Narragansett cut the deficit in half in the third when Sam Laurie beat out an infield hit, stole second and came around on an RBI single by Andrew DiBiasio.
Those two were at it again to lead the decisive rally in the fifth. Laurie legged out a bunt single and DiBiaso scored him with a double. The Mariners eventually loaded the bases and Kielty delivered, smashing a double to deep left field to give his team the lead.
“It felt amazing,” said Kielty, a senior. “I’ve been waiting for that kind of moment my whole high school career. Bases loaded, tie game, bottom of the fifth. I was coming off a pretty bad at-bat but I saw that fastball, turned on it, squared it up. It was a great feeling.”
Scituate got a leadoff single in the seventh, which chased Martin. Reliever Jacob Koble stranded him quickly, inducing a pop-up and a 4-3 double play to end the game.
“Colin pitched a great game today,” Vellone said. “Koble only needed five pitches to get three outs. He did a great job.”
Narragansett welcomed back its football player contingent after the season opener overlapped with the Mariners’ title run. Super Bowl MVP Brady Butler started at shortstop and had a hit and a stolen base.
Next for the Mariners is a home game on Thursday against Tiverton. After Tuesday’s win, they’re feeling good.
“I have confidence in all these guys and I think we’re going to have a great season,” Kielty said.
