We as Americans have been accused of being overly competitive. We are told we always need a winner and a loser. Playing for the sake of competing alone is not part of our DNA. It is suggested we are far too intense, never able to settle into a peaceful place, rather needing to be continually engaged in one arena or another.
Earlier in the year, penning an effective rebuttal might have been easier. But a strange thing happened while paving our way through the coronavirus. A need has developed for a long-lost friend called competition. Maybe they were right after all.
With the games suddenly gone, I for one have become a poster child for the accusations. Void of competition, it is as though oxygen itself has been sapped from the daily diet. Gone is the thrill of the battle, its return date completely unknown. Lack of it even for a short time is sorrowful. Going four months and likely more without it borders on traumatic.
I recall a couple decades back checking into a remote hotel on the outskirts of London the same night the National Basketball Association playoffs were taking place back here in the states. Arriving late and allowing for the time difference, I knew there still was plenty of time to catch the game.
After a week of constant travel, I was craving sports. Except, when flipping through the channels, I learned this hotel was not carrying the game. That feeling of disappointment reminds me in a small way of today’s mood. I just needed to see two forces collide. I flipped around, somehow hoping I might come across the event.
Finally, at around midnight, I found a sumo wrestling match that might as well have been a championship game. I identified a favorite amongst the athletes and watched as he grappled his way all the way to that evening’s title. For a weary, distant traveler, sports was the cure, found in the heart of sumo wrestling. It was competition. And it met the need.
Fast forward to 2020 and the lack of sports is both unsettling and unnatural. The need goes well beyond a want or craving. That was our place a month or two ago. Now we are in the category of mandatory requirements.
The Department of Homeland Security deemed many businesses essential early on in the Covid-19 crisis. It is now time for sports and the thrill of the struggle to adopt the same categorization. We are lacking the H2O that keeps so many of us charged.
We had no idea sitting at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus seeing the North Kingstown boys’ basketball team doing battle with the Hendricken Hawks for the Division I title, that it would be essentially our last taste of local sports for a long time. The atmosphere was thick with tension and excitement, both emotions we have come to love related to high school sports.
Or how about the South Kingstown vs. La Salle girls D-I final? Same atmosphere. Same thrill. And, knowing both the Skippers boys and Rebels girls would probably be playing for a state title just a couple weeks down the road, what could possibly have been better?
Further, we felt completely robbed of an opportunity to see both the South Kingstown and Prout baseball teams make their bid for their respective division championships, South Kingstown in D-I and Prout in D-II. The two teams were loaded.
Fall is coming quickly. The thought of losing high school football, or soccer, or field hockey, or girls volleyball, or any of the other upcoming sports, hits home with a terrible thud. Will the Skippers’ football and girls’ volleyball teams really lose the chance to pull off four-peats? So many talented athletes throughout the region. A plethora of excellent teams. But let’s not go there yet. It is just too soon to have those negative thoughts. The mind and spirit can only handle so much at one time.
So, as we wait for the games to return, how do we fill the competitive gaps in our everyday lives? As I walked my neighborhood the other day, gaining speed as I came up behind another walker, I felt the sudden urge to draft in behind him, similar to race car or biking racers, an act that cuts down the wind resistance to gain an edge. The closer I got, the more I felt the illogical itch to pull ahead and away. What was the source of that urge? Lack of sports, no doubt.
Still worse, while body surfing at the beach last week, I found myself spring forward at the same time as a nearby swimmer, both of us diving and extending to get maximum distance from a surging wave. While submerged, I became brainwashed with the idea of riding that wave further than my unknown opponent. Fearful of finishing second, I extended for every inch until standing and observing my opponent – who could not have been more than 6 years old. My, oh my, we are missing sports. The lack of it is surely making us crazy.
Until their return, let’s try to keep our competitive sanity. And if you sense a stranger pulling up behind you on your w beach, perhaps lean back and say hello. It may just be a local sports columnist looking for a competitive edge waiting for the games to return.
