A sports career can end prematurely, via an abrupt illness, a career-ending injury, or otherwise. For former Skipper standout Dan Moriarty Jr., falling ill the night before his school’s cross-country finals his senior year caused him to miss his last chance to run for glory and at the same time resulted in his favored team falling short in its chance for the state crown. Fellow North Kingstown athlete April Potter’s story? A three-sport star and a sure-fire future all-stater in at least two, she tore a knee ligament her freshman year after a phenomenal field hockey season, and then again when finally returning to sports as a sophomore, never again being able compete in the sports she had excelled in her whole life.
There are so many more stories, all unfortunate examples of athletes who worked to achieve a goal only to have their quest cut short. But, somehow, in the midst of the sadness, we recognize they all happened in the normal flow of sports and life. We always know the potential of injury or illness. We don’t expect them to happen, but when they do, we have recognized it as an assumed risk. It is not good, but it is familiar.
What we have witnessed over the past week with the coronavirus, while perhaps a threat we should have been better prepared for, caught us all off guard. It seemed we went from being on the periphery to the epicenter in a flash. And, with it, for a period of time, we are all in uncharted territory.
In the midst of the far larger phenomenon, some of our local athletes lost their opportunity to finish seasons or careers. Appropriately so, it fell second to the larger priority of keeping all of us safe, but even recognizing the logic of the decision, it has to hurt. We ask for the chance, for better or worse, to finish what we started. For those still involved in the state playoffs, that chance is gone.
In the midst of uncertainty, let’s choose to celebrate what we have seen over the past several months from these athletes while projecting what would have lied ahead.
With no team coming within 15 points, the South Kingstown girls basketball team would have run roughshod in its side of the state playoff bracket, exuding confidence from its upset over LaSalle in the Division I tourney, and riding it all the way to the state finals. The road would have been much tougher for the North Kingstown five, meeting a rested and ready St Raphael’s team in the second round. Despite the challenge, the Skippers would have advanced, pulling away in the closing minutes for a 51-44 win.
The semifinal round would once again see the Skippers meeting LaSalle, this time in the Ryan Center. Despite a change in venue, the tempo of the game would have been very similar to their divisional showdown with the result again being a low scoring, defensive tilt. While working toward a different result, LaSalle would have made a late charge, edging NK 43-41. Another classic,but just not enough.
And, yes, we would have gotten the finals rematch we wanted. But putting together two strong halves, the Rebels would have prevailed this time with breathing room. Having identified matchup advantages from the divisional playoffs, they would have exploited them in a 52-45 win. While a repeat win over the Rams would have been good to see, at a minimum, South took home its D-I crown and that can never be taken back. Well done, team.
How about two for two for the Rebels? After edging higher seed Lincoln High School in the Division II semifinals, the South Kingstown boys’ hockey team would have lined up against East Greenwich for the Division II crown. South would have used its explosive nature and senior leadership to skate by the Avengers.
This is one more example of an opportunity you can never get back, but these boys put themselves in position for a title and would have gotten it done. A great season and a job well done.
We will also miss the opportunity to see the North Kingstown boys battle Hendricken in the state tournament. Assuming they both took care of business en route, it would have been the final we all wanted. And, winning three of three, even for this multi-talented Hawks group, would have been highly unlikely. Clay Brochu with 33 points would have repeated his Ryan Center magic of last year. A deep supporting cast would have done the needful on both ends of the floor. Skippers, 74-58. When their shots are falling, forget it. Night over.
North can take some comfort in their winning it all last year but, of course, we live for the present and not the past, so this will hurt. But who would have thought, after losing so much talent, this Skipper team would be right back to the top? This was one of the great, all-time Skipper units. Congratulations, guys. So well done.
Easy to pick the local teams to win all three tournaments? Sure, but all the data and logic pointed in one direction.
So, when will our sports begin again? I suppose the question seems small compared with all the uncertainties in our country and world. But they will be back. Until then, while apart, let’s hang in there together. We all look forward to the more normal days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.