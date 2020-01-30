On the heels of an unbeaten dual-meet season, the North Kingstown High School boys indoor track team captured its ninth consecutive Southern Division championship on Tuesday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The Skippers totaled 108 points to beat back South Kingstown, which won four individual events but didn’t have as much depth and finished with 78 points. Rogers was third with 48. Among other area schools, Prout finished eighth and Narragansett was 10th.
The Southern Division has belonged to the Skippers since 2011, when Chariho beat them in the postseason meet. A year ago, the Skippers saw a long dual-meet winning streak end but came back to win the championship meet, and this year, they went back to being perfect all around.
Much of the team’s success on Tuesday night stemmed from relay events, with the Skippers winning all three. Justin Gutkowski, Greg Piturro, Colin Devine and Jake Sullivan captured the 4x800 relay in 8 minutes, 33.3 seconds. John Schultz, Benjamin Souls, Sean Farrell and Eddie Cardarelli won the 4x200 in 1:34.20. Schultz, Farrell and Cardarelli were at it again in the 4x400, teaming up with Asa Wyllie to take first place in 3:34.37.
Cardarelli and Schultz also led the way in individual events, each earning a pair of top-three finishes. Cardarelli took second in the 55-meter dash and third in the 300. Schultz was third in the 55 and second in the 300.
Riley LaLonde and Brandon Bolster, who split the indoor and outdoor high jump state titles last year, were bested by South Kingstown’s Gabe Munoz on this night. LaLonde settled for second place and Bolster took third. Shamus Culhane led North Kingstown’s throwing unit with a second-place finish in the weight throw.
Other individual medalists for the Skippers were Farrell, Gutkowski, Piturro, Sullivan, Ethan Brennan, Adam Hall, Sullivan Sears, Cameron Ferrell, Max Rome and Andrew Harmon.
South Kingstown’s gold medal parade was headed by Antonio Capalbo, who won the 1,500 in 4:17.49 and the 1,000 in 2:40.44. Kyle Nadeau won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.97 seconds, while Munoz cleared 6-02 to beat LaLonde and Bolster for the high jump crown.
The Rebels also got a second-place finish from Ryan Hazard in the shot put, plus top-five finishes in the weight throw by Josh Carter, Alfino Davis and Jude LaRoche. Also scoring points were Will Ballard, Sam Craven and Amani Rojee. Two relays placed, as well, with Craven, Matt Burns, Lucas Duquette and Shergazy Ulubek Uulu taking third in the 4x200 and the team of Capalbo, Craven, Burns and Swanson finishing fourth in the 4x400.
Prout was led by Benjamin Barnes and Jack Chausse, who took second in the 3,000 and the 600. They also ran on a third-place 4x800 relay with Michael Garman and Benjamin Lockwood. Prout scored sixth-place finishes in the other relays, with Chausse, Lockwood, Michael Antonellis, Tate Copeland, Randy Noka, Jaden McCoy and Jon Cowger chipping in.
Adam Melnick scored the only points for Narragansett with a fourth-place finish in the 1,000.
