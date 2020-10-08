Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Wednesday announced the convening of a special subcommittee of the State Vaccine Advisory Committee, which will have the sole focus of evaluating and planning for the eventual distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. The committee will be responsible for developing an independent, Rhode Island-specific process for evaluating the safety and efficacy of the vaccine while also advising state officials on how to prioritize distribution of the vaccine to ensure the state has “the best chance of protecting Rhode Islanders to speed up our recovery,” Raimondo said. With that being said, will you sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine if, and when, one becomes available? Let us know in this week's poll.

