NARRAGANSETT — A challenge and a lot of tennis weren’t a bad way to return to the courts for the Narragansett High School girls tennis team on Saturday morning.
The Mariners held their own against a Westerly team that is moving down to Division II from a stint in the state’s top league. The Bulldogs had a little too much in a 5-2 win, though three of the matches went to three sets and several others were close.
“They just moved down from Division I and they have a bunch of seniors who are in that Division I mode,” said Narragansett coach Allan Freedman. “I thought we played very competitively. Their number one is tough and our number one stayed in it. We had a lot of three-set matches. Very competitive. They were just a little bit stronger.”
Narragansett is coming off a 10-3 season with a good chunk of its lineup in the fold again. They’re happy to be back and hoping to be a contender in Division II. The team will play six matches, with playoffs to follow if all goes well from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League perspective.
“We’re just glad we have a season,” Freedman said. “The girls are doing a good job with everything, getting used to it. We’re doing whatever we can. Short season, but at least we have something.”
Narragansett’s victories came at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles. Phoebe Hodnett won 6-4, 7-5 over Grace Brinton at No. 4, a victory that included a comeback in the second set. Brinton was up 5-3, but Hodnett broke her serve twice en route to winning the last four games.
Lindsay Moricas and Pella Edwardsen earned the doubles win, topping Maggie Stahl and Celia Dauphinais 6-4, 6-2.
“Phoebe at number four had a really good match,” Freedman said. “She did a nice job. Our number three doubles team is up from JV and they have very little tennis experience. They really exploded today. That was a nice step for them.”
The No. 2 singles match and both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles went to three sets. Narragansett’s Danielle Hart lost a first-set tiebreaker at No. 2, then stormed back for a 6-1 win in the second set, before Westerly’s Lil Tria prevailed 6-4 in the third set.
At No. 1 doubles, Emma Murphy and Shelby Lefoley won the first set 7-5, before Westerly’s KK Pasell and Lainey Corina worked back to win the next two sets 6-4 and 6-2.
Narragansett’s Calla Reardon and Marissa Lefoley won the first set at No. 2 doubles by a 6-2 score before falling 6-0 and 6-2 to Campbell Gladski and Emma Harold.
Westerly also got wins from Gia Ferraro over Leah Hart at No. 1 singles by a 6-1, 6-1 score and from Elena Murdock, 6-0, 6-1, over Olivia Lonkart at No. 3 singles.
Narragansett will visit Chariho on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.