SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chemistry, confidence and unselfishness have powered the Prout boys basketball team into the top tier of Division III.
The Crusaders beat Exeter-West Greenwich 51-38 on Tuesday for their eighth win in their last nine games. After two lopsided losses to contenders at the start of league play, the Crusaders have regrouped and turned into a different team.
“We got all our guys back and we’re healthy,” senior Chris Pimentel said. “We’re just playing for each other right now. We’re winning the close games and that’s good for us. The confidence just flows like crazy. We trust each other.”
Prout’s only loss in 2022 came against Paul Cuffee School on Jan. 18. Otherwise, it’s been a perfect ride, with the Crusaders now sitting at 8-3 in league play.
The latest victories were some of the most fun. The Crusaders edged Blackstone Valley Prep by two points last Wednesday, then got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Pimentel to beat Highlander Charter 63-62 on Friday. On an inbounds play, Pimentel came around a screen and buried the game-winner from the corner.
“I wanted that shot. That’s the kind of player I am,” Pimentel said. “I asked for that shot. Coming around the screen, I knew if I had an open look, I would hit it. I just needed to get open and get it off in time.”
Armed with momentum and even a little extra confidence, the Crusaders found themselves in another tight game on Tuesday. EWG played tough defense, making life difficult on Prout’s top scorers. But the Crusaders matched that effort, limiting Scarlet Knights standout Mike Mahone to 10 points.
The game appeared to be headed for another nip-and-tuck finish, until the Crusaders surged in the fourth quarter. Adjusting to EWG’s full-court pressure and capitalizing for open looks, they outscored the Scarlet Knights 23-11 over the final eight minutes, turning a one-point lead at the start of the quarter into the 13-point win.
“When they started to press, we just beat it,” Pimentel said. “Our freshman Casey Bazzano hit a few big shots and we just pulled away from there.”
The big finish began with a 7-0 spurt powered by a Will Bussey 3-pointer and buckets inside by John Abatiello and Dave Figueroa. After EWG got back within three points, the Crusaders delivered the knockout punch. Brennan Mellor scored on a drive before Bazzano drilled 3-pointers on consecutive trips. Two free throws by Mellor and a putback by Figueroa made it 47-32 with 3:02 remaining. Free throws down the stretch sealed the victory.
“They believe in each other, they trust each other, they want the ball at the end of the game, they want the opportunity to score,” head coach Dean Felicetti said. “It’s just been purely confidence all the way. We were a little shaky to start the year – lost a game by 30, lost by 20. But the kids are playing good basketball now.”
Mellor led the Crusaders with 13 points, nine of which came in the second half. Bazzano added 11 points and Figueroa had nine. Eight different players touched the scoring column for the Crusaders.
“It’s a really unselfish group,” Felicetti said. “The kids are buying in. There are some kids who didn’t get in the game who may have played 20-something minutes last game, but they’re on the bench cheering. It’s a really good group.”
Now the Crusaders will truly see where that takes them. A busy final two weeks of the season will feature games against top contenders Mt. Hope and Times2 Academy, as well as North Smithfield and Ponaganset, the teams that sent Prout to its 0-2 start.
“We have some of the best teams coming up,” Pimentel said. “We’ve got to keep playing our game and keep playing for each other.”
