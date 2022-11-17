If tasked with building a contender, any high school coach around would sign up for having 12 seniors on a roster.
That was the situation for South Kingstown this season, and the Rebels reaped all the benefits – leadership, chemistry and a little extra desire to come through in the playoffs.
“All of us have been playing together since we were little,” Granville said. “We can see it. The chemistry is unreal. It really does matter.”
The senior class had also tasted success. Several were on the field when South won the 2020 state championship. More watched from the sidelines.
“I remember being younger,” said Dan Banks, who had an assist in the 2020 title game. “You don’t realize what’s going on. You’re a little sophomore and the whistle blows. Seniors are going wild. To get to end on that and for the younger boys to see it like we saw it as sophomores - it’s huge.”
In fact, this team was constructed in a similar manner. The 2020 squad featured a strong senior class and some talent in the sophomore class, just as this team did. Sophomore Spencer Gordon scored the first goal of South’s semifinal win over La Salle.
“We have a lot of young players coming up that are looking good,” senior Tom Leonard said. “The seniors, we tried to set an example for the younger group that they can carry on.”
Family tradition
Granville wanted to follow in the championship footsteps of his predecessors, including his brother Curtis, who helped power the 2020 championship run as a senior captain.
Cody ended up with a title of his own and MVP honors thanks to a goal in the finals and two in the semis.
“It’s awesome,” Cody said. “I knew I wanted to be here ever since sophomore year, watching my brother and all those guys do it. It’s such a good feeling.”
No asterisks
The Rebels and their coaches have always had the sense that some people down-played their 2020 championship. It was in the school year heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fall season had only six regular-season games.
The playoffs were essentially the same, though, so the claims were silly. Still, the Rebels didn’t mind winning again and leaving no doubt.
“This one is extra special,” head coach Alex Armstrong said. “In the COVID year, some other teams and players were saying it wasn’t a real season because it was only 10 games.”
Special moment
Armstrong is a former Rebel and was an assistant coach on the 2020 team. He took over as head coach this season after the departure of Adam Howarth.
Leading his alma mater to a championship in year one was a dream.
“Adam Howarth brought me into this coaching career and he taught me almost everything I know,” Armstrong said. “I’m just really glad my players trusted me. When I’m on the whiteboard for 20 minutes, I’m just glad they listen and trust me.”
Semifinal success
The semifinal night at Cranston Stadium was as intriguing as the finals. Top-seeded North Kingstown won their semifinal matchup with Bishop Hendricken in penalty kicks. South Kingstown joined them in the finals with a stunningly dominant performance in a 5-1 win over La Salle.
The Skippers started well in the penalty kick round as Connor Froberg kicked first and slipped his shot inside the left post. Freshman goalie Ethan Ford then made an early statement when he turned away Hendricken’s first attempt.
Dan Goba and Chase Zorner converted their chances for the Skippers and Hendricken matched them. Then it was the Hawks’ turn for a stop, as Brendan Sisson made a save on the attempt by Noah Santos. Hendricken’s Jacob Coates scored to tie the tally heading into the final round.
Johnluca Frenzilli stepped up next and calmly drilled a left-footed shot into the net.
Hendricken needed to convert its next chance to extend the game. A stop would win it for North Kingstown. Landon Picillo took the kick and hit a solid shot toward the right. Ford dove and stopped it, setting off a wild celebration and sending the Skippers to the finals.
South rode an opening minute goal to an overwhelming performance in its semifinal win.
Granville had two goals, while Banks, Gordon and Landon Bradley delivered the other tallies.
