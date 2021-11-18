CRANSTON — One minute provided more twists than anyone could have predicted in Saturday’s Division II girls soccer championship game.
Prout was trying to nurse a 2-1 lead to the finish line when Chariho tied the score in the 79th minute. Rain and severe storms moved in before overtime began, triggering an hour-long delay that sent the teams and fans racing for cover. When the game resumed, the teams played a scoreless overtime before Chariho prevailed 4-2 in penalty kicks to capture the title.
It was a difficult ending for the Crusaders, who had played some of their best soccer of the season in moving to the brink of the title.
“Chariho was undefeated all season. We were third. We don’t have a big bench. Heart is what got us here,” Prout head coach Christina Armstrong said. “Heart is what got us the tie at the end of 80 minutes. We thought we had them.”
Prout was in the finals for the first time since 2006, having put together a terrific season in a year that started with a lot of unknowns. The Crusaders didn’t have much depth and had lost some key pieces from the 2020 campaign. But they went 12-3-2, grabbed the No. 3 seed for the playoffs and and earned the championship berth with a win over Moses Brown in the semifinals.
Unbeaten Chariho awaited in the title round and greeted the Crusaders with a goal just 10 minutes into Saturday’s game. Rachael Abbott finished a corner kick by Anabelle Pezzullo for the 1-0 lead.
In a regular season meeting with Chariho, the Crusaders were shut out in a 3-0 loss, but they changed that script quickly. Just three minutes after Abbott’s goal, Julia Mastrandrea pulled the Crusaders even.
Later in the first half, Mastrandrea struck again, heading in a Mia Rosato free kick to put the Crusaders up 2-1.
Led by Rosato, Mead D’Iorio, Jessica Mastrandrea, Lizzie Fraza, Reese McIntosh and Alex Gencarelli, Prout’s defense looked to be up to the task of protecting the lead. Chariho pressure on a number of occasions, but the defense clamped down and Seneca Fielding played well in net.
“I think we dominated,” Armstrong said. “I really do. I would say it either way. I think we were the better team today and it just went about as unlucky as it could have gone.”
Just as the rain began to fall, Chariho made its stunning move. Fielding stopped a high-arcing long ball from midfield but couldn’t corrall it. Abbott was right there for the rebound and followed it into the goal for the equalizer.
After the weather delay, two five-minute overtime periods were fairly uneventful. In penalty kicks, the Crusaders and Chargers matched each other through three rounds. Chariho freshman Ryann Denecour made the first shot, then put on goalie gear, taking over for Bailey Patton, who played during regulation, filling in for the team’s regular starter. Fielding took Prout’s first PK and blasted it home.
Chariho’s Eva Simmons and Prout’s Morgan Verdi were good in the second round, before both teams failed to convert in the third round. Chariho missed high and Denecour stopped Prout’s Lauren Moriarty.
Tori Babineau made Chariho’s next attempt and Prout’s Maddy DiPetrillo hit the post on her shot. With a chance to win it, Pezzullo delivered, clinching the championship for Chariho.
“PKs are a tough way to go out because it doesn’t involve skill,” Armstrong said. “It’s a tough way to end. But I told them, I think we won the 80 minutes.”
Last year, Prout had championship hopes but ended up sidelined for the playoffs due to COVID-19 quarantine. They were thrilled to have a shot this season and delivered another sterling effort in a season full of them.
“We had an unbelievable year, on the field and off the field,” assistant coach Belle Pesante said. “Everyone was in it every single game. That was something we couldn’t have taught them. We had a group of girls whose heart was in it every single day. They would come off the field after every game saying, ‘This is so much fun.’ You can’t ask for much more than that. To make it to the championship is one thing, but to make it to the championship with the attitude we had throughout the entire year is just amazing.”
