Mason Andrade had already put himself in select company among the rich history of North Kingstown High School boys volleyball as the new school record holder in single-season and career kills.
Last week, he moved into a category all his own in the statewide volleyball scene.
The Skipper senior was named a second-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. He is believed to be the first Rhode Island boy to be an All-American in volleyball.
“I was very stunned,” Andrade said. “It didn’t really kick in until a few hours later. It’s just mind-blowing. I’m so appreciative of all the people that have helped me. My coaches have been super supportive.”
The honor came in the same week that Andrade and the Skippers won their second consecutive state title. That was the always the primary goal for Andrade as he returned to lead the squad this year, but the All-American award was on his list, too – even if it felt like a stretch.
“When I came in for open gyms before the season, [assistant coach Chris Batzinger] talked to me about my goals for the season, and my reach goal was being an All-American,” Andrade said. “It’s really great but I couldn’t do it without my teammates – Tyler Yang, obviously, as our setter, and everybody getting the job done.”
Andrade was also selected as the state player of the year by the Rhode Island Volleyball Coaches Association and as a member of the AVCA’s Best and Brightest, which includes academic success.
The kills record came May 18, as Andrade set the new high water mark at 262. The previous school record had lasted 28 years, with a host of challengers along the way.
Amazingly, he added more than 100 additional kills to his total through the rest of the season, finishing with 378, a record that is likely to remain for a long time. He set the new career kills mark in the semifinals. He owns single-season and career records in aces, as well.
Andrade also tallied 56 blocks, 76 aces, 170 digs, and 484 serve receptions with only eight errors. In the five-set championship match against La Salle, Andrade racked up 26 kills.
“He’s one of the best players in the 36 years of Rhode Island high school volleyball, and I would argue that nobody has had a better career than he has, even losing a season and a half,” Batzinger said. “There’s really nothing he didn’t accomplish as a student athlete.”
Volleyball steadily became Andrade’s primary sport in high school, even as he didn’t get a sophomore season due to the pandemic. He played at the club level and emerged last year on a veteran North Kingstown team as one of the top players. Andrade also played hockey for the Skippers, but he suffered an injury during his junior season. With volleyball shaping up as a big part of his future, he made the tough decision to give up hockey his senior year as to not risk re-injury.
While he missed a state title with North hockey, he helped make sure the volleyball team retained its crown. With Andrade and his fellow seniors leading the way, the Skippers shook off some early bumps in the road and finished the season on a 14-match win streak.
“Mason’s skill set is unique, in that he is elite in every facet of the game at this level,” Batzinger said. “All of his stats certainly were representative of how well rounded he is, but the most telling thing about Mason is how he played down the stretch. We needed to win every match after LaSalle win to stay ahead of them. He matched up against all of the other top players in the state the last couple weeks of the season and was unstoppable. I haven’t seen a player be responsible for quite as much as we put on him this season and he obviously handled it pretty well.”
And his mark on North Kingstown volleyball history goes beyond the statistics and awards. The young players who were alongside him this year have learned from the best.
“Mason has taken what he learned about practice habits and being mentally tough on the court from the great leaders like Zack Koehr that he played with as a young player, and made them cornerstones of our program,” Batzinger said. “Even elevating them to another level. They don’t know it yet but Ryan Harrington, Tyler Yang, Jared Samson, Cody Tow, all our JV guys, are infinitely better players just by seeing how Mason has conducted himself and sharing a practice gym with him. He’s been a monumental factor in setting those guys and all the young kids in town that come watch our games up for all the future success they’ll have in the coming years.”
With the title secured, the next stop for Andrade is the volleyball program at Wentworth Institute of Technology. The Leopards have become one of the top Division III men’s volleyball programs in the region. They went 30-5 this year and played in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. They were also in the semifinals in 2017.
“I’m so excited,” Andrade said. “I really like their style of play and how in depth they are with every practice and every game. They play at a super high level so I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
