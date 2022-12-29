Five transfers – including three from FBS programs – headlined the early signing day haul for the University of Rhode Island football program. Thirteen players made their commitments official, with more expected on the later football signing day in February.
“As is always the case, the program improved today, both for the immediate future and for long-term success,” Rhode Island head coach Jim Fleming said. “College recruiting is an ever-evolving process these days, and our staff did an excellent job through both the high school ranks and the transfer portal. Our staff is well connected throughout the country, as we have identified a number of young men of high character and ability in a several key areas.”
The FBS transfer crop includes Kevin Pyne from Boston College, Deon Silas from Iowa State and Desmond Mamudi from Virginia Tech. Pyne is a towering offensive lineman who was one of the most highly-recruited linemen in the country out of high school. Silas had modest production in 11 career games at Iowa State, but the running back had offers from TCU and West Virginia out of high school. Mamudi was a three-star recruit out of high school who did not see any action with the Hokies.
Also transferring in will be offensive lineman Brock Bethea from FCS counterpart Chattanooga and Ja’Den McKenzie from Division II West Chester. Bethea played in eight games on the line for Chattanooga. McKenzie was one of the top running backs in the nation in D-II. He rushed for 2,603 yards 30 touchdowns in three seasons with West Chester.
Eight high school recruits round out the class, with a heavy local flavor. Cumberland High School standout Patrick Conserve is the latest Rhode Islander to join the Rams. Two players from Massachusetts – Bishop Feehan lineman Case Mankins and Catholic Memorial running back Carson Harwood – are in the fold, along with Connecticut standout Dontay Bishop. Mankins is the son of former New England Patriot Logan Mankins.
New Jersey lineman Pharrell Adams, Virginia lineman Harrison Crim, New Jersey linebacker Emmanual Dankwa and Maryland defensive back Mitchell Garner round out the class.
