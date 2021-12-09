All three local teams are ranked in the top 10 of the final Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Poll.
Division I Super Bowl champion North Kingstown led the contingent in third, behind only state finalists Hendricken and La Salle. South Kingstown ranked seventh, and Division III champion Narragansett closed out the year in 10th.
With the D-I Super Bowl doubling as a public school championship, the Skippers took that label and carried the same one in the poll. The Skippers had previously ranked fifth, with St. Raphael and Central ahead of them. The Saints lost in the D-II Super Bowl, while North Kingstown topped Central for the D-I crown.
South Kingstown had its best season in years, earning a spot in the state playoff bracket, where it lost to La Salle. The Rebels lost to Central in the D-I semis, then fell against North Kingstown in their Thanksgiving game.
Narragansett rose the ranks from 13th after completing a dominant season with a win over Chariho in the D-III Super Bowl. It was the second straight title for the Mariners, who won the D-IV crown in the spring.
Hendricken was the unanimous No. 1 in the poll after its state championship. La Salle ranked second. Behind North Kingstown, Central was fourth and D-II champion Classical was fifth. Portsmouth, South Kingstown, St. Raphael, Burrillville and Narragansett rounded out the top 10.
NK cross country competes at nationals
North Kingstown cross country’s fun fall season was extended out to the max with a trip to the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, this past weekend. Rory Sullivan led the Skippers, placing 189th out of 296 runners. She set a new personal best, as did Molly Sullivan, Ruby Nunnery and Tori Chace.
North Kingstown was the only Rhode Island girls team to compete in the race.
Jackson Borge also competed as the only Rhode Islander in the boys gold race and set a new personal best.
Winter sports getting started
A year ago, the winter sports season was pushed way back to due to COVID-19. This year, it’s starting at the usual time. Practices have been underway since last week, and the games are set to begin Thursday.
Among the highlights of the early slate, Prout and Narragansett will square off in a girls basketball matchup Thursday at 6 p.m., at Narragansett. In boys hockey, North Kingstown will meet Cranston on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m., in a rematch of last year’s Division II championship series. The North Kingstown girls basketball team will take on La Salle on Monday in a matchup of likely contenders. And the wrestling season – postponed to the spring last year – kicks off with the South County Invitational on Saturday at North Kingstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.