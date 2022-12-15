The South County Storm girls hockey team has been on the cusp of big success the past two seasons.
With much of the same core in place from two semifinal appearances, the goal is to reach the next level this winter.
“I think we have a really good year ahead of us,” senior Melanie Morrison said.
The Storm lost in three games to East Bay in the 2021 semifinals. They were back again in 2022 and fell to Burillville/Ponaganset/Bay View in a thrilling three-game set. All of the matchups were decided by one goal, with BPB winning the decisive third game 4-3. BPB went on to upset top-seeded La Salle for the state title.
Not a single player graduated from last year’s squad, and most of the nucleus has been on the ice for several years. The Storm has welcomed in large and talented freshman classes several times in recent years.
“A lot of them have been playing together for two, three, four years,” new head coach Tom McCarthy said. “I watched as a fan last year and you can tell it’s just an extremely talented group of players here. One of the things I’ve been most impressed by is there’s a lot of hockey players who can skate well, shoot well, pass well. What makes the difference in having a great team is that they skate as six players together on the ice.”
McCarthy is taking over as head coach for Sydney Collins, who was an assistant previously and then the head coach for the last three years. McCarthy played hockey at Bishop Hendricken and West Point and has coached in the college ranks at Salve Regina and Roger Williams. His daughter, Mackenzie, plays for the Storm, so he’s been watching from the stands the last few years. When the job came open, he jumped at it.
“This opportunity came up and I was excited to be a part of the team,” he said.
The team McCarthy inherits looks a lot like the one he watched from the bleachers last year. Seniors Amelie Gregoire, Jade Shabo and Morrison are serving as captains. Senior goalie Veronica Sabatino has been the starter in net since her freshman year.
The junior class includes Julianna and Michaela Bucci, and Ginger Osgood, all of whom have been seeing big minutes since day one. The sophomore class had several players who made an immediate impact as freshmen last year, including Sammie Haun, who was an all-stater as a freshman, plus Mia Moffitt, Eva Bouard and Josie Dinonsie.
There should be some depth, too, with plenty of others ready to chip in, including another strong freshman class.
“We had a couple of players who were relatively new to the game so their growth curve was almost straight up,” McCarthy said. “And we have quite a few very talented sophomores and some new freshmen. It’s just a matter of getting them on board with the culture.”
The deep connections between the players – even though they hail from three different schools – certainly helps the cause.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time,” Shabo said. “It really helps with our bonding. It’s not a fresh start like it was our freshman and sophomore year.”
McCarthy has put an emphasis on off-season work and training away from the ice.
“I think our off-ices are really helping with staying in shape,” Shabo said. “There’s only so much you can do on the ice when you have limited practice time. We’re trying to get most of our conditioning done off the ice so we can really focus on the puck work and plays when we’re on the ice.”
Girls hockey in South County is humming along, with Southern Rhode Island Youth Hockey’s Sirens program generating opportunities for younger players.
“A lot of the lessons I use every day were learned on a sheet of ice somewhere,” McCarthy said. “To be able to cultivate that Sirens program is really exciting. When we’re coming off the ice and learn to skate is coming on, these girls are rock stars to those kids.”
Early results match with the high hopes. The Storm rolled to an Injury Fund win then posted blowout wins over Warwick and Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln on opening weekend.
“It was important to start off strong,” Gregoire said. “I think the ultimate goal is to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.