NORTH KINGSTOWN — The season opener against Bishop Hendricken showcased the North Kingstown baseball team’s potential.
Tuesday’s rematch with the Hawks showed there’s still work to be done to reach it.
The Skippers managed just three hits while the Hawks touched up ace Evan Maloney for five runs en route to an 8-0 victory in front of a packed house at Lischio Field. It was a much different game than the first meeting, when the Hawks needed a seventh-inning comeback to win.
“We didn’t show up today,” North Kingstown head coach Kevin Gormley said. “We didn’t hit and they did. I thought Evan pitched OK. They just hit the ball pretty well, and we didn’t hit at all.”
The Skippers dropped to 6-4 in league play. They had carried a four-game winning streak into this week’s difficult slate. Portsmouth beat the Skippers in a non-league game on Monday before the Hawks shut them down on Tuesday. The Skippers were set to be back in action on Wednesday against Coventry, another contender. A Lincoln team that just beat Coventry, looms on next week’s schedule.
“We’ve been playing pretty good. We certainly haven’t played our best baseball, but we were getting good pitching, timely hitting and good defense,” Gormley said. “We won a couple of close games and got on a little run. Obviously that ended today and we’ve got to have a short memory because we have some tough games coming up.”
Maloney was coming off a complete game win over Moses Brown last week. The Wake Forest commit tossed a scoreless first inning on Tuesday before the Hawks scored a run in the second and two each in the third and fourth innings. Jared Munoz’s two-run home run in the third was the big blow.
On the other side, the Skippers struggled to get anything going against Hendricken freshman pitcher Ryan Thompson, who finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just an infield single in six innings. Justin McCarthy and Andrew Ciarniello had hits in the seventh but reliever Corbin Berard finished off the shutout. Hendricken had tacked on insurance runs in the top of the frame on a three-run homer by Kentucky commit Brandyn Durand.
“We took way too many strikes, didn’t have a good approach at the plate,” Gormley said. “A couple of guys in our lineup who have been hitting better than that took a lot of strikes and swung at a lot of balls.”
It’s partially about the mental side of things for the young Skipper lineup.
“We’re capable of playing better. I think it’s more mental than physical with some kids,” Gormley said. “My guy, T.J., we played Portsmouth yesterday and he had three hits, lacing the ball all over the place. First at-bat today, he took two strikes, then swung at a pitch over his head. There’s some responsibility that comes with being a good player. We’ve got to play better.”
Following Wednesday’s matchup with Coventry, the Skippers will host Cranston West in a non-league game on Saturday before back-to-back games with Lincoln next Monday and Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to play well and win some games to get it going,” Gormley said.
