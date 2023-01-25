SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Archie Miller said this week that the success he helped build at Dayton is possible at Rhode Island, too.
A matchup with the Flyers gave a jolt to the early stages of that building process.
Off a three-game losing skid and out of a deep hole in the opening minutes, the Rams surged to their best win of the year, beating the preseason Atlantic 10 favorite 75-70 on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Miller said. “We’ve battled hard in a number of games this season. To put ourselves in a situation against a really, really good team tonight at home to win the game, I think really speaks about our effort level. And that’s all we talked about post-Saturday. It wasn’t a basketball thing. It wasn’t really a whole lot of X’s and O’s. It was really some honest conversations - you have to play hard all the time.”
The result was the most significant win of the year for the Rams, owing both to their recent scuffles and to Dayton’s status in the A-10.
“Aside from being a big win for Archie, that’s a big win for us as a team,” guard Brayon Freeman said. “We’ve kind of been struggling. A win like that really brings confidence to the team. We’ve been grinding. We’ve been putting in the work and it showed today.”
Rhody’s losing skid culminated in a disappointing effort on Saturday against George Mason. Searching for a return to form, the Rams fell behind 14-4 and 22-11 in the first 10 minutes. From there, improved effort matched with production, and it all built on itself with every confidence-boosting minute. The Rams went on a 17-1 run in the first half and an 11-1 surge early in the second. They had an answer to every Dayton push in the final 10 minutes and navigated some of their usual bumps down the stretch to close out the victory.
“If you watched us on Saturday, just a completely different team tonight in terms of toughness, energy, how hard we play,” Miller said. “Good things happen when you play hard.”
Dayton’s length and a 1-3-1 zone defense that caught URI off-guard led to the early deficit. Rhody made just one of its first six field goal attempts. Dayton scored nine fast-break points in the first 11 minutes.
The belief in a bounce back could have been derailed right then and there.
“We got into a tough spot there early,” Miller said. “It was like, ‘This one right here could get away.’ I thought our defense carried us, clearly. After the first five minutes of the game, our defense started to get some stops and created some offense. The last eight minutes of the first half, we were able to get a lead and that gave us confidence.”
The issues Dayton has encountered in an up-and-down stretch of their season left the door open for the Rams, who proceeded to take it off the hinges. Dayton went 8:04 without a field goal, struggling to execute in the half-court once URI started to limit turnovers and fast-break opportunities. The Rams managed to counter a major size advantage for the Flyers with steady defense.
A five-point halftime lead ballooned to 13 early in the second half. Dayton made several charges thanks to hot shooting from beyond the arc, but the Rams didn’t waver. Up by four, Rhody made six straight shots from the field to restore the 13-point lead.
“We were kind of waiting for that avalanche to come,” Miller said. “We’ve seen it happen where they go on an 8-0 run, a 10-0 run and we can’t score. It’s happened so many times this season where you’ve played well for 25 or 30 minutes and next thing you know, here’s that punch and we can’t respond. Ish was huge, Brayon was huge. When they made a few runs in that second half, we came up with big shots and big plays. And I can’t say enough about the foul line and how important that is to our team.”
The Flyers got as close as three in the final minute as the Rams hit some familiar wobbles, but there was no collapse. The clincher came when Ishmael Leggett chased down a long offensive rebound with 16 seconds left. The Flyers would have had a chance to tie if they had tracked down the loose ball. Instead, Leggett made two free throws for a five-point lead. Alex Tchikou made two free throws with one second left to deny any Dayton hopes of a miracle.
“It shows that we’re growing as a team,” Leggett said. “We were never too high, never too low.”
Leggett went 11-for-11 at the free-throw line and scored a game-high 25 points. Freeman made five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points. Jalen Carey added 12 points. The Rams made 23 of 26 free-throw attempts.
URI’s improved efforts were best represented on the stat sheet in the rebounding column. Despite Dayton’s size advantage - with a starting lineup all 6-foot-6 or taller - URI won the rebounding battle 32-26.
“We didn’t get worn out tonight,” Miller said. “Part of not getting worn out on the glass and just in general on defense is pride and straight effort. We’ve talked a lot about that in the last three days in terms of what we needed to get back to. And we’ve got to keep getting back to it.”
The win puts URI at 3-5 in Atlantic 10 play and should breed plenty of confidence. The Rams will stay home Saturday for a matchup with La Salle, who beat them in Philadelphia earlier this month.
“I’m happy for the players. I’m happy for the coaches,” Miller said. “Can’t say enough about tonight’s environment. Our fans were terrific. Nationally televised game. So we’re starting to get a little positive feel here.”
