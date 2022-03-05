Playing each other twice in the last week of the regular season in games with seeding implications made for a difficult couple of days.
It was also the best thing that happened to the Narragansett/Chariho and South Kingstown hockey teams.
The intensity of two high-level games carried into the playoff semifinals, where both South County squads upset higher seeds for championship berths. They'll meet each other in the best-of-three Division III title series, beginning Saturday at Boss Arena.
“I feel like both of us, playing each other the last two games of the season, we had some serious momentum,” Nariho coach Ryan Meade said. “Those were tough-fought games. When you’re playing at that consistent pace, it helps out a lot.”
Nariho had the better of those games, winning on Feb. 21 to create a tie in the standings. That set up an additional meeting between the teams, a makeup game that had been pushed to the end of the season in hopes that it wouldn't be necessary for seeding. The Gulls and Rebels played to a tie in that one.
Even though it was a rough week, the games helped South Kingstown, too.
“No question it helped us,” South Kingstown coach Rick Angeli said. “Ryan and I talked about last week - those two games were playoff type games. We were battling for every inch of ice. It certainly helped us. We were hyper focused.”
The finals were originally slated for Schneider Arena on the campus of Providence College, but when the two local teams punched their tickets, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League shifted the series to home ice at Boss Arena. Fans won't have to go north of the tower. Large crowds are expected. Game one of the series is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Game two will be Monday at 6 p.m. If necessary, the third game would be on Tuesday.
The two teams are very familiar with each other, even beyond their late-season matchups. They played another game that South Kingstown won 4-2 on Jan. 8. They also met in a preseason Injury Fund game, which went to Nariho.
Many of the players grew up on the Boss Arena ice together with Southern Rhode Island Youth Hockey. On Sunday, when Nariho clinched its championship trip, South Kingstown players lined the tunnel to the locker room for post-game high-fives. A dozen Nariho players came back that night to watch the Rebels clinch their spot.
“They’re a very good team,” South Kingstown's Cody Granville said. “They have a lot of fast skaters, a lot of good skaters. It should be really fun.”
Both teams can really score, but they do it differently. Granville finished as the top point-getter and goal-scorer in the state, across all divisions. He's joined on the top line by Eison Nee, who ranked third in the division in points, and Colin O'Grady, who was fourth in goals. Those three have accounted for the bulk of South Kingstown's offense.
Nariho has its stars, too, but the offense has been more spread out. Jacob Correira led the team with 18 goals in the regular season and Rob McHugh scored 14. Sean Lyons paced the team with 15 assists. Seven players scored at least four goals. Twelve different players scored at least two.
“They’re very well balanced. They’re well coached. They have good structure,” Angeli said. “We had two great games with them this past week. Two very good teams. I think it’s going to be a great series.”
On the other end of the ice, the Gulls had better defensive numbers in the regular season, but both teams have shined in the playoffs. Nariho goalie Mason Campbell had a shutout in game two of the semifinals. South Kingstown's Joe Bruno posted a shutout in game one and allowed just one total goal in that semifinal series.
The championship opportunity is a long time coming for both teams. Since the formation of the Nariho co-op, the team had never won more than three games in a season. Before the co-op, Narragansett had won a single title in its history.
“I can tell you right now, we want this more than anyone,” Nariho's Nicolas Keegan said. “We’ve been at the bottom for three years straight. This is everything for us, having this chance.”
South Kingstown was a Division II finalist in 2020, but the championship series was canceled in the early stages of the pandemic. The Rebels were declared co-champions by the RIIL, but other than that, the program has never won a title.
The Narragansett and South Kingstown programs have a long history together. Boss Arena opened in 2002. Two years later, the Narragansett and South Kingstown teams were born, bringing high school hockey as far south as it had ever been in Rhode Island. They found immediate success and just four years later, the local rivals met in the 2008 championship series. Narragansett won two games to one.
Fourteen years later, they're back.
Buckle up.
“We’re ready for the finals,” Meade said. “We’re pumped. Can’t wait to get back out there.”
