PAWTUCKET — Less than 72 hours after a marathon consisting of two postseason victories in one day, the Narragansett High School girls tennis team ran out of steam.
Leah Hart’s straight set triumph at first singles was all the sixth-seeded Mariners could muster in the RIIL Division II state final at a windy Slater Park on Saturday, falling 4-1 to No. 5 Smithfield as their bid to win the tournament as the lowest seed came up just short.
Narragansett had beaten both third-seeded Prout and second-seeded Cranston West last Wednesday, the double header borne out of a forecast that called for heavy rains in the days leading up the championship.
“It’s hard to stay that high up,” second-year Narragansett coach Allan Freedman said. “Those are two teams that were very, very good and we pushed through both teams. Coming into this match, the spirit and emotion was high, but I think the body was a little bit tired.”
Leah Hart defeated Smithfield’s No. 1 singles player, junior Erica Botelho, 7-5, 6-1, which at the time cut the Sentinels’ lead to 2-1 after Smithfield had already scored victories in third singles (6-0, 6-1) and second doubles (6-0, 7-5).
The Mariners clung to life, however, as the tandems of Emma Murphy and Shelby Lefoley at first doubles and Marissa Lefoley and Calla Reardon at third doubles were keeping it close. Phoebe Hodnett was also holding her own at fourth singles for Narragansett, ultimately coming up just short against her opponent, Caitlyn Cacador, 4-6, 6-7 (3).
Needing just one more point to secure their first championship since 2011, the Sentinels formally clinched it at third doubles in a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) decision, mere seconds ahead of a first doubles mark of 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“I just told these girls to keep on fighting and you can go as far as you want,” Smithfield coach Sam Perry said. The Sentinels defeated fourth-seeded Mount Hope and top-seeded Portsmouth en route to the title.
Danielle Hart, Leah’s twin sister and co-captain, was in the midst of her third set opposite Amara Devine when the championship was called. She was trailing 4-1 in the third set after splitting the first two, 5-7, 6-3, but still wishes she’d been able to finish what she started.
“It was a little disappointing I didn’t get to finish the third set, obviously I wanted to win. It would’ve been more exciting,” Danielle Hart said. “But I’m so proud of everyone. We lost to Westerly our first match and didn’t have a lot of confidence we were going to get very far, but throughout this season we started working. I’m very proud that we made it this far.”
Leah Hart said that while it meant a lot to get the win individually, it was hard to watch the rest of her team fall.
“It’s a good personal win for me, I know I played very well,” Leah Hart said. “But it’s not the outlook that we wanted.”
The senior co-captain downplayed the impact of the wind, which gusted up to about 15 mph at times, saying she didn’t even mind it when it came to her favored slice on backhanded shots.
“[The wind] kind of took the ball a little bit, so I had to adapt a little bit because I usually slice a lot of my backhands, but it wasn’t too bad,” Leah Hart said. “We’ve seen stronger winds in the past.”
Freedman said that he remains proud of what the team accomplished in this fall season unlike any other thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. After advancing to the tournament semifinals a season ago, the Mariners outdid themselves in making it to their first state final since 2013 despite heavy losses to graduation.
“Our team synergy is unbelievable,” Freedman said.
Narragansett is set to graduate seven seniors off the 2020 squad, including the Hart twins, Pella Edwardsen, Shelby Lefoley, Caroline O’Neill, Calla Reardon and Julia Vaganek.
