Practices for the 2021 high school fall sports season got underway this week. Teams are slated for nomal-length seasons a year after last year’s abbreviated campaigns. Preseason games are set to begin just before Labor Day, with regular season league play beginning the week after.
Online Poll
Do you believe your town is adequately prepared for a major hurricane?
Tropical Storm Henri dealt a glancing blow to South County last weekend, coming into the area as a Category 1 hurricane briefly before arriving at Block Island, knocking down trees and power lines throughout Washington County and even displacing a navigational buoy near Roy Carpenter’s Beach in Matunuck. At the storm’s height on Sunday, 12,000 local residents were without electricity but, by and large, town officials felt the area escaped a far worse fate and said their respective departments were on call and ready should the storm have proven more difficult to handle. Given the way Henri played out, do you feel confident your town is adequately prepared for the next major hurricane? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- NK's Sloat earning his keep with URI football
- Honeyman wins NECBL MVP award
- ‘Free Sale event’ proves quite the bargain for local families
- Photos: Fall sports kick off
- Narragansett Town Council once again passes controversial three-student limit
- Non-conference slate set for Rhody
- SnapDragon 16U wins New England AAU title
- History comes alive with ‘Tea for Three’ at Granite Theatre
Most Popular
Articles
- Henri deals glancing blow to South County
- The View From Swamptown: A tale of anger and murder at the Gilbert Stuart birthplace
- SRI introduces new girls hockey program
- Narragansett to solicit ideas for future of Lighthouse Inn property
- Preservationists seek help to restore Dutch Island Lighthouse
- URI Master Gardeners want to show you their tips, tricks
- Lions 'ROAARR' to Connie Mack state title
- New Pilates club offers a fresh workout with a touch of glitter
- Public safety a hot topic for North Kingstown Town Council
- ‘Free Sale event’ proves quite the bargain for local families
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.