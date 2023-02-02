Prout led one of the top teams in Division II in the early going of Thursday night’s tilt, but were snowed under by a big West Warwick rally. The Wizards went on to a 55-28 victory. Senior Morgan Verdi led the way for the Crusaders with nine points on the night, while junior Brylee Merrill had six. Prout fell to 3-6 on the year.
Online Poll
Do you believe a ban on the sale, manufacture and transfer of assault weapons would make Rhode Island safer?
At a press conference with other state leaders Tuesday afternoon, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said he is ready to sign a bill introduced this week to ban the sale, manufacture and transfer of assault weapons in Rhode Island. If approved by state legislatures, violators of the law would face a fine of $10,000, have the guns in question confiscated and could face up to 10 years in prison. Do you believe a ban on the sale, manufacture and transfer of assault weapons would make Rhode Island safer? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
- Punxsy Phil makes his prediction: six more weeks of winter
- Boys Hockey: Crusaders firmly in the mix in open D-I race
- Girls Basketball: South is making its move
- Indoor Track: NK boys win division, SK's Thompson shines
- Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
- Cross Country: SK resident Cummings wins Gatorade award
- Boys Hockey: Nariho gets signature win over league leader
- Narragansett Council interviews two candidates for vacant planning board position
Most Popular
Articles
- Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
- Point Judith locals reflect on effort to bring lost dog home
- South Kingstown Town Council votes to cease plowing private roads
- Letter: NK is a district full of pride, not chaos
- Local residents say NK school district lacks transparency
- Vespia remembered by colleagues for decorated career, love of community
- For Girl Scouts, cookie season is about more than treats
- For local resident, beating the heat is about more than costs
- Retired teacher finds inspiration in the story of a three-legged goat and her unlikely friends
- Tomaquag Museum director examines history of Narragansett Tribe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Local residents say NK school district lacks transparency (2)
- Should Rhode Island update its workplace smoking ban to include the state’s casinos? (2)
- Letter: We need a fair and equitable tax system (1)
- Oduro, George Mason hand URI first home A-10 loss (1)
- Narragansett Town Council adopts new rules for council procedures (1)
- The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.