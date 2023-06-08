PAWTUCKET — In high school tennis, players don’t always know how the team score is looking during their own match.
When a brief rain delay hit in Saturday’s Division II championship at Slater Park, it meant that North Kingstown’s Jacob DiBenedetto and Hunter Freitas had new insight into what was happening. Their No. 2 doubles match was the only one left on the court. The team score between the Skippers and East Greenwich was tied 3-3.
It was all coming down to them.
“The pressure was way up from that,” DiBenedetto said. “Kind of wish I didn’t know, not going to lie. But it kind of helped in the end.”
And they delivered. After a win in the first set, DiBenedetto and Freitas closed out a comeback in the second to clinch the D-II title for North Kingstown with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
“First one since 2006, so we’re thrilled,” Freitas said. “Happy to see our seniors go out like this.”
The win finished off an undefeated season, and the championship is the first for North Kingstown’s program since 2006. This team was the one to break through thanks to its experience and depth. The singles lineup returned from last year, and the Skippers had some major additions on the doubles court.
“Last year, we had an all right season, lost in the playoffs,” senior Henry Coghlin said. “We graduated one senior from last year. We had more experience and more talent. Beginning of the season, we were already thinking about it. Eyes on it from the beginning.”
But just as important was the Skippers’ willingness to embrace the opportunity in front of them. They learned quickly what they were capable of – and they worked to do it.
“Once these guys started to light each other up, they just sort of took off to a next level,” head coach Tim O’Neill said. “It’s special.”
The result was a perfect season. But a challenger emerged along the way. East Greenwich went 12-1, with its only loss coming by a 4-3 margin to North Kingstown in the regular season finale. The Avengers came out of the other side of the bracket for a rematch in the championship.
On a day that felt more like the girls tennis championships in the fall, the Skippers and Avengers dealt with gusty wind and light rain showers. Play was briefly stopped five times to let the courts dry, though none of the delays went longer than 15 minutes.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Coghlin said. “It was pretty incredible. You just have to take it point by point, delay by delay and keep going.”
They also had to contend with each other, of course. And not surprisingly, the match was tight.
The Skippers won the first match off the board as Drew Neville won 6-0, 6-2 over Cyrus Davoudi at No. 4 singles. East Greenwich evened the score when Duncan Kliing and Ben Neimarck topped Max Zangari and Owen Tegan 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. The Avengers also won at No. 3 doubles for the 2-1 lead, as Rajeev Sen and Aristo Liu beat Will Michaud and Michael DiBenedetto 6-2, 6-4.
North pulled even again when Brady Hanks posted a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kyle Poccia at No. 3 singles. The back-and-forth continued as East Greenwich nabbed a win at No. 2 singles from Owen Padula, who won a first set tiebreak then surged in the second set for a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 victory over Charlie Lawton.
Needing to win the last two matches still being contested, North got one when Coghlin closed out a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Henry Seeley at No. 1 singles. It was a reversal of the regular-season meeting between the teams, when Seeley got the better of Coghlin.
“During the regular season, he beat me and the score wasn’t that close,” Coghlin said. “I’ve been thinking about it. I was waiting for the rematch. I went into it, point by point, played my match and hit my spots.”
Coghlin’s win made it 3-3 and shifted all the attention to No. 2 doubles. Freitas and Jacob DiBenedetto had been mostly in control in the first set, but had to regroup in the second against Liam Levy and Ravi Vishnu. They were down 3-1 before coming back to win four service games in a row.
“We lost all momentum and we got it back right away,” DiBenedetto said.
In the final game, with Freitas serving, the Skipper duo trailed 40-0, but worked back to 40-40. DiBenedetto won it with a shot at the net that wasn’t returned.
The Skippers celebrated.
“The regular season match was 4-3. The difference between a 4-3 win and a 5-2 loss on any given day is nothing,” O’Neill said. “It’s the thinnest of margins. You never know until it’s all done. You never know with all the rain delays today. But here we are.”
O’Neill was the head coach for the 2006 champions. Getting back on top with a great group made the return even more special.
“Every season is a whole new recipe. Guys have to find their place. These guys did a great job,” O’Neill said. “I’ve known Henry Coghlin forever, and he just put the team on his back. I didn’t tell him to. Nobody told him to. He just did it. Real deal leadership.”
