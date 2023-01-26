NORTH SMITHFIELD — A signature win would have been nice.
A confidence-boosting performance – with some meat still on the bone – was pretty good, too.
The South County Storm co-op girls hockey team lost 3-1 to undefeated La Salle on Sunday afternoon in the first meeting of the season between the teams. The game did nothing to change South County’s belief in intself as a contender and may have even added some fuel to the fire.
“The best thing for us is, we’ve been talking so long about building a foundation. The girls got to come out here and see that it works. Now it’s just fine-tuning it and making some minor adjustments,” South County head coach Tom McCarthy said. “Excited about where we are at this point. We’re working toward building for the playoffs. Obviously, we would have loved to have this one, but this is just going to keep them that much hungrier.”
The Storm was coming off an extended break from league play, which they filled with joint practices and non-league games against Massachusetts prep schools. It was a productive couple of weeks, and the Storm certainly didn’t look rusty in their return to RIIL action.
Just over four minutes into Sunday’s game, the Storm jumped to a 1-0 lead. Ginger Osgood blasted a shot on net, that led to a scrum for the rebound. Osgood was credited with a goal as the puck just slipped into the net. The Storm nursed the early lead through the remainder of the first period.
La Salle pulled even early in the second period on a goal by Eliza Barker. The Storm had a power play soon after and got some clean looks, but La Salle goalie Kate Grivers turned them away.
With 7:54 left, the Rams took the lead on a Madison Bradley goal. The Rams carried the 2-1 edge into the third period.
The Storm had a golden opportunity in the opening minutes of the third period as Jade Shabo skated in all alone on a breakaway, but Grivers stopped her shot. Later, the Storm had a power play that became a 5-on-3 advantage but couldn’t convert. Sammie Haun had a great look in the closing minutes.
“Watching their competitiveness in all those one-on-one battles, I was super pleased with what we saw there today,” McCarthy said. “Now it’s kind of working on seeing the ice a little bit clearer, moving the puck a little bit quicker. But a lot of great opportunities.”
La Salle locked up the win on an empty-net goal by Barker with 1:47 remaining.
“We’ve been building toward playing this kind of hockey for the last 10 weeks and I’m proud of the way they came out and competed today,” McCarthy said. “It’s a long season. But I’d say both teams played well. A bounce one way or another and either team could have walked out of here with a win.”
Grivers stopped 16 of the 17 shots she saw for the Rams. Meredith Mason made 21 saves for the Storm.
Sunday’s game was the beginning of the most challenging parts of the team’s schedule. The Storm was scheduled to face reigning state champ Burrillville/Pnonaganset/Bay View on Wednesday. A rematch with La Salle is set for Feb. 1.
“We’ve got a big two weeks coming up – Burrillville and then La Salle again,” McCarthy said. “The big goal for us to get better every time we step on the ice and we absolutely did today. We’ll learn a few things and we’ll be that much better for it the next time we go up against them.”
