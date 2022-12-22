NORTH KINGSTOWN — Tuesday’s matchup of reigning champions was as tight as expected into the third quarter and looked to be headed for a good finish.
But the finish belonged completely to the Skippers.
Trailing 32-26 with three minutes left in the third quarter, the Skippers out-scored Juanita Sanchez 35-8 the rest of the way en route to a 61-40 victory.
“Everybody kind of came with their toolbox and went to work today,” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone said. “Because we had to dig down deep.”
North is coming off a Division I championship last season. Juanita Sanchez was the D-II champion and the state tournament runner-up, and has now moved up to D-I. Their first meeting was an intriguing matchup, both for the pedigree, the talent and the contrasting styles. The Cavaliers played a zone defense and tried to slow the game down, while using their length and size to make life difficult. The Skippers, as usual, wanted to run.
“I didn’t think they could run with us,” Simeone said.
Through the first 21 minutes, both teams had their stretches where they exerted their will. The Skippers looked bogged down in the first quarter before getting in gear in the second. They scuffled in their halfcourt offense in the third quarter, as well, scoring just two points in the first five minutes after halftime. The Cavaliers built their lead with a 7-0 run.
“We started the second half and I said, ‘Hey, we’re flat. What’s going on?’” Simeone said. “We just didn’t have the energy.”
Good defense, fast break opportunities and an ability to get to the free throw line allowed the Skippers to start their comeback.
Jordan Moreau ended the drought with two free throws at the 2:53 mark of the third quarter. A turnover led to a Moreau layup 25 seconds later.
Jaelyn Holmes hit two free throws with 57 seconds left, and Moreau recaptured the lead for North on a free throw with 35 seconds remaining. Holmes scored on the break with 17 seconds left, then hit a runner as the buzzer sounded to put North ahead 37-34 at the end of the quarter.
“We were down, so we were upset,” Holmes said. “I think everybody kind of turned their anger into fire. We put it out on the floor as hard as we could.”
Juanita Sanchez scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a jumper by Genesis McNeil, before Jillian Rogers tallied four straight for the Skippers.
The Cavaliers stayed within range for a few more minutes but a bucket with 4:50 left was their last field goal of the game. McNeil fouled out, and the Skippers sprinted to the finish line. Rogers, Moreau and Holmes powered an 8-0 run that bumped a five-point lead out to 13. Rogers and Maya Bigelli hit 3-pointers down the stretch to fully lock up the win.
Rogers pumped in a game-high 25 points. Moreau added 14 points and Holmes scored 12. The Skippers got a lift off the bench from Ellie Bishop, who scored six points and helped in the effort to make the game more up-tempo. McNeil had 17 points for the Cavaliers and Sabanna Berrios scored 15.
“I just told them, we dodged a bullet,” Simeone said. “This team is really good. The size matchup is difficult. They’re long, they have some talented players.”
The victory was the third straight to open league play for the Skippers, who beat St. Raphael and Cranston West in their first two games. They’ll visit East Providence on Thursday before hitting a holiday break.
