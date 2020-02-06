North Kingstown had too much for rival South Kingstown in Tuesday’s Division I wrestling dual meet in Wakefield. The Skippers prevailed 66-15 by winning five of the seven contested matches and also claiming six forfeits from the undermanned Rebels. Winning for North Kingstown were Aidan Vasaturo at 113 pounds, Ethan Shellman at 132, Kobe Gallman at 152, Ethan Falardeau at 160 and Sebastian Ford at 170. Andy Rosa and Aidan Skiffington were victorious for South Kingstown. Pictured, above left, South Kingstown's Skiffington wrestles against Jeffy Wang. Above right, North Kingstown's Shellman and South Kingstown's Connor Smith square off.
