SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Narragansett Lions entered the summer with hopes of a repeat championship in the Rhode Island Connie Mack League, and a dominant ride through the early rounds of the playoffs has them on the verge.
With a sweep of second-seeded Cranston in the semifinals, Narragansett punched its ticket to the championship series. The Lions are unbeaten in the playoffs, with three series sweeps to their name. They’ll face No. 1 Flood Ford in the title round beginning Thursday at McCarthy Field in West Warwick.
“The whole goal since the beginning has been to do it again,” manager Paul Rodman said. “I wasn’t even going to do it this year. A bunch of the guys are going off to college, I figured they weren’t going to do it. But all the players were just like, ‘Coach, no, we’re coming back. We want to repeat. We’ve got to do this.’ That’s been the goal all season. No one from down here has ever won two in a row.”
Narragansett was one of three teams that finished neck-and-neck at the top of the standings. Flood Ford – Bishop Hendricken’s club – earned the top seed, Cranston took No. 2 and the Lions ended up third.
The top two teams had byes through the opening round, but the extra games weren’t a problem for Narragansett; if anything, it was a little extra runway for heating up. Narragansett rolled over Coventry 9-0 and 16-3. In the quarterfinals, they had a tough match-up with Mt. Hope but prevailed in two games, including a thrilling pitchers duel between Brendan Flaherty and Mt. Hope ace A.J. Jones.
Cranston had beaten Narragansett in the regular season, but it was a completely different story in the postseason. The Lions won 10-1 in the opener on Sunday and finished off the sweep with an 8-0 victory on Monday at Old Mountain Field.
“They beat us in the regular season so they had the tiebreaker and we had to travel for the first game,” Rodman said. “We knew going into it that they throw a lot of off-speed stuff, so we worked on that a lot. These guys just came out and took care of business, hitting the ball all over the park.”
Jimmy Robbin delivered a strong pitching performance in Sunday’s game, allowing one run in five innings, and Rian O’Rourke finished it off. The Lions scored early and often, putting up two runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third.
Declan Wholey had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI. Eric Lindley knocked in three runs. Robbin helped himself with a two-run double. Graeme LaPlante scored two runs and drove in another. And Zach Bianco had two hits and scored two runs.
Game two was more of the same as Narragansett struck first with two runs in the opening inning. One run in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth blew things open. Tyler Poirier scored two runs and drove in two more, while Colin Masseur had two hits and two RBI. Bianco added two hits, Ryan Camp doubled and scored a run, Patrick Ruhle had an RBI single and Ben Paskalides scored twice.
Cranston was held without a hit for four innings, with Ruhle handling most of the pitching duties. O’Rourke closed out the win with a scoreless seventh inning. The game ended on a slick play at shortstop from Flaherty and a stretch at first base by Lindley on the throw.
Flood Ford swept West Warwick to win its semifinal series. Narragansett beat Flood 9-3 in their lone regular season meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of talented kids here and we’re playing good baseball,” Rodman said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
