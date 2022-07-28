PAWTUCKET — Two tough games with Smithfield ended a terrific summer for the South Kingstown Little League 11-year-old all-stars.
A win in the state tournament opener last week put the District 3 champions into the winners bracket final, where Smithfield posted a 6-0 win to move into the finals. South came back with a 9-4 win against Cranston East on Friday to earn another shot, but Smithfield remained the class of the tou rnament, capturing the state title with a 12-0 victory on Sunday at Slater Park.
“Tough opponent. They play a lot of baseball together, that group,” South Kingstown manager Josh Rosen said. “We’re building on the same thing at this point, two years in with these guys. We knew we were going to get a good match. I was proud of the way the guys competed.”
Smithfield was the only team to beat South Kingstown all summer, a sign of what a successful year it was. After a runner-up finish in the 10-year-old district bracket last year, South rolled through the district tournament this time around, making an unbeaten run to the title. It was believed to be the first 11s district crown in league history.
The wins were enjoyable, of course, but they also simply fostered opportunities for more baseball.
“We’re not going to pick on anything in the last game we played – we’re going to appreciate the full six weeks, the memories these kids made together and the games they played,” Rosen said. “Just the overall quality of baseball they played, based on how hard they worked in practice. That’s what the takeaway is. That’s what we told the kids – forget about that game and all the particulars, because we’ve got to move forward, think about all the stuff that built us up to get here and take that stuff with us.”
One extra game would have been nice, too, but Smithfield didn’t let it happen. The first five batters of the game reached base en route to a four-run first inning for Smithfield. Four more in the second made it 8-0. And again in the third, Smithfield scored four runs to go up 12-0. Connor Curtis had a double, a triple and a home run to lead the onslaught. South relief pitcher Greyson Ursillo came on for the fourth and stopped the tide with a scoreless inning, but by then, the hole was deep.
On the mound, Curtis made it feel even deeper. The big lefty allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout, as the 10-run rule came into play after the fourth inning. Curtis had shut South Kingstown down in the winners bracket final earlier in the tournament. South Kingstown made a little more headway this time, striking out only five times and getting baserunners in three of four innings, but they couldn’t push through.
“We faced that same pitcher the first time. Tough lefty, throws the ball really well,” Rosen said. “First time around, we rattled him a little but we didn’t put a lot of barrels on the ball. Today was a little bit different. We put balls in play. We got base runners. That was really what we focused on.”
Through the lens of development, that kind of challenge wasn’t a bad thing. It all bodes well for the future as the all-stars eye their 12-year-old year next summer.
“Competing in these games, competing against those types of pitchers is what’s going to help these guys,” Rosen said. “We’re happy to play an opponent like that. For the most part, our guys hung in there really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.