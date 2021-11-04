211104ind Millen SA.jpg

Michael Millen Sr., of Narragansett, was inducted into the Rhode Island Wrestling Hall of Fame this fall. Millen has been involved in the sport for more than 30 years, first as a wrestler and then as a coach. At the Hall of Fame banquet, he was presented with his plaque by Hall of Fame Chairman Steve Gordon, right, after being introduced by son Michael Millen Jr., middle. Millen is currently the Narragansett Pier School athletic director and wrestling coach, and a longtime assistant coach at the high school. He was a member of the first Narragansett High School wrestling team from 1976 to 1979, twice earning all-state honors under coach Rich Adham.

