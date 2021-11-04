In a recent letter to Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy, South Kingstown Conservation Commission chairman David Flanders asked town officials to step up enforcement of a plastic reduction ordinance that was first passed in June 2018 before being temporarily suspended for a three-month period at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Flanders specifically pointed to Shaw's Supermarket in Wakefield as a business which continues to offer plastic bags at all of its checkouts despite the ordinance being reinstated more than 15 months ago. The commission argues that continued distribution of plastic bags confuses consumers and retailers, and risks undermining the ordinance. “Furthermore, it creates an uneven playing field among retailers if most are complying but one of the largest and most visible is not, again running he risk of undermining the integrity of the ordinance,” Flanders said. Do you believe towns should fine businesses that don’t comply with bans on single-use plastic bags? Let us know in this week's poll question.

You voted: