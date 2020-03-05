PROVIDENCE — To be the best at the 200-yard individual medley, a swimmer must excel at every stroke.
Drew Jalbert was the best in the medley for the second year in a row at Saturday’s state swim championships, and the same versatility that paved the way for that success in his best race allowed him to choose his own adventure as he sought another gold.
Representing the South County co-op team, the Prout sophomore made the right decision, adding a win in the 100-yard breaststroke to his 200 IM repeat as he continued his emergence as one of the state’s top swimmers.
“The kid’s an incredible athlete,” coach Joe Tarasevich. “He’s very goal-oriented. Before I did the submissions for states, I sat down with him and said, ‘Listen, you’re the only kid in the state going under a minute in the breaststroke.’ The 200 IM – that’s his race. He’s very skilled in all the different events, so he can do pretty much everything.”
Jalbert’s double gold highlighted a solid day for the South County squad, which kept the bar high after its successful debut last season, which included a third-place finish at states. Despite significant personnel losses, the team remained a contender and finished sixth on Saturday.
“Last year, we were obviously third, but we lost some big point scorers,” Tarasevich said. “To be able to move up and still be top 10 in the state is a big deal. The attitudes have been great. It’s a very good environment, I feel like. Another great year.”
North Kingstown also had a good day, its 10th-place finish ranking as the program’s best since 2015. Sophomore Gresh Laing starred with a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle and a fourth place in the 200 IM.
South Kingstown finished 22nd.
Jalbert started his day by helping lead South County to fifth place in the 200 medley relay. Soon after, he was on the blocks for the 200 IM and confidently setting out to defend his title. He ended up shaving more than a second off his winning time from last year, touching the wall in 1 minute, 55.17 seconds. It was also faster than his qualifying time of 1:56.60, and he won by more than four seconds.
“This meet is really, really high energy,” Jalbert said. “It’s so fun. Everybody’s super hyped up, so it’s just fun to come out here and race. I know most of the guys I’m racing. It’s a lot of fun.”
Swimmers can only compete in two individual events per meet and Jalbert had a decision to make about his second. Last year, he swam in the 100 butterfly and finished third. One of the swimmers ahead of him, Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar, remained in the mix this year.
“If there’s 10 races by Ian and Drew in the 100 fly, it’s going to be five and five,” Tarasevich said. “So we looked at his other events, what he was going to swim and what other kids would swim.”
Timing was also a factor. The 200 IM and 100 butterfly are separated by just one event. The 100 breaststroke comes much later, and that’s what Jalbert settled on.
“Last year, I sawm the butterfly after the IM and they were just too close together,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I had enough time to properly recover. I decided that I wanted to switch it up. I decided to go for the breaststroke.”
Moses Brown’s Coleman Flynn and Barrington’s John Eldeiry both dropped their times but so did Jalbert and he prevailed in 59.27 for his second gold of the day.
“At the beginning of the year, he talks about what his goals are with his club team, with the high school team,” Tarasevich said. “He knows what he wants to accomplish and he goes out and does it.”
Jalbert also swam on a fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team with Aidan Carberry, Aivan Durfee and Will Borges. Those four also made up the fifth-place medley relay team.
Borges, Carberry and Durfee also scored points in their individual events. Carberry placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 freestyle. Durfee was 10th in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 100 backstroke. Borges placed 16th in the 200 IM.
The 400 freestyle relay team made up of Christian Pereira, Garrett Barker, Shawn Eddy-Joost and John Byrne finished 15th.
“Every single kid had a great day,” Tarasevich said. “We had time drops from everyone. Some of our seniors had an awesome day. It’s their last high school meet ever, so it’s great to see.”
For North Kingstown, Laing backed up a strong showing in the Division II championships with two state medals. He finished the 200 IM in 2:01.04 for fourth place. Nick Andrews of Bishop Hendricken just held Laing off in the 500 freestyle, winning by eight hundredths of a second. Laing finished in 4:49.42.
The Skippers also scored in two out of three relays. Laing, Theo Simmons, Troy Fielding and Raphael Powers swam to sixth in the 200 freestyle relay, and the same crew took 12th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Jimmy McLaughlin led South Kingstown with a pair of scoring finishes, taking 14th in the 100 butterfly and 16th in the 200 freestyle. McLaughlin, Armand Michaud, Josh Grossi and Knoll French teamed up to take 14th in the 200 freestyle relay.
