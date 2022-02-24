PROVIDENCE — Olivia Priest traded a walking boot for a gold medal.
When the season began, the North Kingstown High School junior was still recovering from a fractured ankle. She wasn’t sure she would be back in time to defend her state gymnastics title, but when she got a clean bill of health about a month ago, she decided to give it a go.
And on Sunday, she was back in the top spot on the podium as the all-around state champion.
“It’s really exciting,” Priest said. “Beginning of the season, I was in a boot. I wasn’t planning on competing in anything, let alone all-around. About a month ago, maybe three weeks ago, I was fully cleared to start competing again. I just pushed myself really hard and was able to make it to states and win. I really didn’t expect that to happen.”
Priest is the 10th competitor in the history of RIIL gymnastics to win two state championships in a row. She is the second North Kingstown gymnast to do it, joining Alysse Pazienza, who won in 2010 and 2011.
The winning score this year was 37.3, as Priest topped last year’s 36.9.
“She started off with some watered down routines and then built it up,” head coach Ilana Shemkovitz said. “She really worked hard these past couple of weeks. We’re super proud of her.”
South Kingstown qualified as a team after its regional championship the week before and finished third in Division I with a 137.15. North Kingstown had several other individuals deliver strong showings, as did the Prout/EWG co-op team. The Warwick co-op team won the team championship, with La Salle in second. Barrington won the Division II title.
Coming into the meet, Priest ranked sixth in season average score, but that mark was skewed by the return from injury and the limited opportunities she had. When the lights were brightest, she was back at her best.
Priest started the meet with an 8.8 on the balance beam. One of her strongest events was next, and she delivered with a 9.5 in the floor exercise, good for a silver medal in that competition. On vault, she scored a 9.3 to take fourth place.
“Floor and vault are two things that are really stressful on ankles,” Priest said. “Those two took a little more to get back into. I did sting my ankle on the first vault I did, but I knew I just had bars left.”
Even with the ankle feeling a little sore – she would ice it after she finished competing – Priest saved her best for last. In an eye-catching uneven bars routine that had the whole gym watching, Priest scored a 9.7 to win the event.
“Her bars was awesome,” Shemkovitz said. “She did a really nice routine. And her new floor routine this year is really fun. She has a blast doing it.”
Coaches and gymnasts generally don’t keep close tabs on the opposition during the state meet, so Priest didn’t know where she stood until the awards presentation. After the individual event medals were handed out, the all-around scores were presented. When Barrington’s Shaye Robinson was announced in second place, Priest knew that she was in the top spot. She wore a look of surprise to the podium.
“It was just being confident and doing what I know how to do,” Priest said. “I’ve competed so many times, it’s just muscle memory by now.”
North Kingstown also had sophomore Peyton Giusti competing all-around. She finished 23rd overall with a 22.55. The Skippers put three others into the vault competition. Mary Edstrom scored an 8.6, Madilyn Schartner scored 8.475, and Alexandria Blanchette was at 8.4.
Olivia Kay led South Kingstown in 18th place in the all-around competition with 34.1. She had an 8.8 on vault, an 8.55 on bars, an 8.15 on beam and an 8.6 in the floor exercise.
Brooke O’Donnell was just behind her in 22nd with a 33.75. A 9.15 in the vault left her just outside the medals. She also scored 8.85 on floor, 8.05 on beam and 7.7 on bars.
Also for the Rebels, Caroline Casey scored 32.6 and Scarlett Sagal scored 25.6. Anna Coutu competed in three events, scoring 8.9 on vault, 8.65 on beam and 8.55 on floor. Brianna Olszewski added an 8.55 on vault. Maria Capalbo, Kyle Speredelozzi and Katherine Howe also chipped in for the Rebels.
For Prout/EWG, Brenna Purcell finished seventh overall in the all-around competition with 35.115. Olivia Pelletier was 17th at 34.175.
