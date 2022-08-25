The new Rhode Island Interscholastic League football alignment created a select group at the top of the heap, a smaller Division I that’s reserved for the state’s four best programs.
Opinions of the move vary, but if it had to happen, there was no doubt that North Kingstown would be in the top tier. The Skippers have become the state’s top public school program over the last five years, and as they take on this year’s challenge, they have the kind of team that’s capable of keeping the good times rolling.
“I think we feel very fortunate to be with the top guys, to be known as one of the top four teams in the state,” senior quarterback Eddie Buehler said. “We want to have a chance to compete with the top guys. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The biggest downside for the Skippers and for Central – the other public school in D-I – is the end of the D-I, non-state Super Bowl. North Kingstown had won three of those titles in the last four seasons. Now, the Skippers and Knights must go through Bishop Hendricken and La Salle to go home with hardware.
The schedule will also be a little strange, with North playing the other three D-I teams, then filling out the rest of its slate with non-league opponents.
Regardless of the landscape, the Skippers have high hopes. Most of their top skill players are back in the fold, and their defense has a strong core. Heavy graduation losses on the offensive and defensive lines have created some question marks in the trenches, where the Skippers have depth but little experience.
“We have a lot of skill guys returning, so that’s going to be our strength,” head coach Fran Dempsey said. “We graduated a lot of linemen, so we’re trying to fill some holes. I think we’re starting to mold in a good group. I think it will be a process – I think we’ll get better as the year goes on.”
The process is already going well.
“Juniors had a big part last year. Now this year, coming back as seniors, we’re that leading class, but we know we can rely on the younger guys,” senior Andrew Ciarniello said. “We’re excited to see what they bring. We know there are spots to fill. We’re just all trying to get better and make everybody better at their position.”
Buehler is back as one of the state’s top signal-callers. As a second-team all-state selection last year, he guided the Skippers to the D-I crown and showcased a rocket arm.
“Eddie is one of the hardest workers we’ve had here since I’ve been coaching at NK,” Dempsey said. “He works with a private quarterback coach, he’s here with our guys on his own time. I’m really happy with his work ethic and his leadership ability. Hopefully, we’ll see him continue to progress. We’re expecting him to have a good season.”
Buehler lost one of his favorite targets in Keith Mancini, but still has plenty of options. Junior Brayden Rogers was in a quarterback competition with Buehler last preseason but became an impact player when he switched to receiver. Junior Noah Gincastro made a splash in the postseason last year and is poised for big things. Chris Bishop is back as a slot receiver.
“We have a lot of experience at receiver,” Dempsey said. “Brayden Rogers was our second leading receiver last year. We moved him out to receiver and he really took off. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do having a whole preseason as a receiver. Noah, slower start but he stepped it up. He had big games in the playoffs. Just looking for him to continue that.”
The passing game has been North’s bread and butter in recent seasons, but the run game has the potential for big things this year. Ciarniello is back after a strong junior season. He’s joined by Evan Beattie and Victor Encarnacion.
“We’ve got most of our backfield from last year,” Dempsey said. “AC, Beattie, Victor. They can all play halfback, they can all play fullback. We’re experienced back there and we’re expecting to get that run game going as the line kind of finds their way.”
The lack of experience up front will be a hurdle for the high-powered Skipper offense, which lost standouts Nathan Field, Liam McGovern and Marcus Amaral. Center Jake Beaupre is the only returning starter on the offensive line.
“We’ve got guys who worked hard in the weight room and are looking good in camp,” Dempsey said. “We have to keep developing those guys as the year goes on.”
It’s a similar story on the defensive line, where players like Malcolm Lima will be stepping into bigger roles. The linebacking corps looks solid. Beattie is a three-year starter, while Will Draper had a solid year in 2021. Encarnacion also saw time. Ciarniello, Bishop and Trent Sterner all bring significant experience to the secondary.
“I think the guys who have experience last year, we’ve been trying to guide everyone,” Beattie said. “The line has been getting it together and making progress every day.”
The preseason has been smooth compared with the last two years, and it is serving the Skippers well.
“I’m really happy with where we’re at at this point,” Dempsey said. “This is the first year we’ve had a true camp since COVID. That extra week really helped out. We had a good summer – two practices a week with our passing league, too, and I think we were productive. I think we’re at a good spot to start off the season.”
The Skippers will open the season with a non-league matchup against Portsmouth. Then it’s into the fire with a game against Hendricken.
“Everyone is really excited and worked hard in the off-season,” Buehler said. “I think we’re going to have a great season.”
