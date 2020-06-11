The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team has its marching orders for a return trip to Mohegan Sun Arena this year. The Rams will take part in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, whose field and pairings were announced Monday. The annual NCAA men’s exempt tournament sponsored by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will take place Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Eight schools will compete in two four-team brackets with campus round games leading up to the Mohegan Sun Arena contests.
URI last participated in the tournament in the 2016-17 season, when it beat Cincinnati and lost to Duke in front of a large contingents of Ram fans. The Rams also played a neutral-court game there in 2018 against West Virginia.
Other teams scheduled to participate in this year’s Tip-Off Tournament are: University of Central Florida (American Athletic), Marquette University (Big East), University of Minnesota (Big 10), University at Albany (America East), Lehigh University (Patriot League), Long Island University (Northeast) and Quinnipiac University (Metro Atlantic).
“The Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament has proven to be one of the best early season events in the country, offering great competition and an outstanding venue,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We look forward to hosting this year’s field of teams and their fans at beautiful Mohegan Sun.”
In addition to facing Marquette in the opening round of the tournament, Rhode Island will host Lehigh on Nov. 18. The Rams also will host Quinnipiac, though that contest officially is not considered part of the Tip-Off. Both games will be held at the Ryan Center leading up to the games being played at Mohegan Sun.
“We are excited to return to Mohegan Sun for the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament, one of the premier events in college basketball,” Rhode Island head coach David Cox said. “Our fans enjoy the atmosphere created by the Hall of Fame, and our players embrace the challenge of facing a Big East program like Marquette. This event goes a long way toward preparing us for conference play.”
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will continue to serve as the host conference for the annual event. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is also proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events.
Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed. For more information, please visit halloffametipoff.com.
TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Naismith Bracket
University of Central Florida
Marquette University
University of Minnesota
University of Rhode Island
Springfield Bracket
University at Albany
Lehigh University
Long Island University
Quinnipiac University
Schedule
Nov. 14
Albany at Marquette
Nov. 17
Long Island University at
Minnesota
Nov. 18
Lehigh at URI
Quinnipiac at Central Florida
NCAA Multi-Team Event /
Neutral Site Brackets at
Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 21
URI vs. Marquette (Naismith Bracket)
Central Florida vs. Minnesota (Naismith Bracket)
Lehigh vs. Quinnipiac (Springfield Bracket)
Albany vs. Long Island University (Springfield Bracket)
Nov. 22
Naismith Championship Bracket
Naismith Consolation Bracket
Springfield Championship Game
Springfield Consolation Bracket
