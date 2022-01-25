SOUTH KINGSTOWN - There didn’t seem to be a hangover.
But in the end, there was more disappointment.
Off its worst loss of the season on Saturday, the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team delivered a better effort but couldn’t finish off Richmond. The Spiders ended the game on a stunning 15-1 run as Rhody didn’t make a field goal in the final 5:48 of a 70-63 loss on Tuesday night at the Ryan Center.
“Another tough one tonight,” URI head coach David Cox said. “Got to give credit to Richmond and their veteran players. They really showed their age and experience in the second half. Even though we built a considerable lead, we couldn’t seem to keep our foot on their necks. They kept making plays and making plays and it was one of those situations where someone was going to crack. And we ended up cracking down the stretch.”
Saturday’s defeat came against Atlantic 10 bottom feeder George Washington. Richmond has scuffled a bit in A-10 play but owns the profile of a contender, having been picked second in the league’s preseason poll. All things being equal, it wasn’t the same level of bad loss. But the way the game went, the Rams were more than capable of winning it. URI led by 15 in the first half for the second straight game - and took a second straight loss.
If it felt different in terms of effort, it was all too similar on the scoreboard.
“I didn’t think it was the same thing as last time,” Cox said. “Last game, there was an absolute drop in energy when we went up 15. There was an arrogance about us. It was a humbling loss and it was justified based on our attitude and approach. I didn’t feel that today. That was a really good team and they executed really well down the stretch.”
Rhody ended up winning just one of three games on its longest homestand in Atlantic 10 play and dropped to 3-3 in league play.
The first four minutes were the only rough patch in the first half for the Rams, who missed their first seven shots while falling into a 7-0 hole. After the first timeout, URI quickly turned things around with a 13-3 run, keyed by buckets inside by Makhel Mitchell, Makhi Mitchell and Ishmael Leggett. The icy 3-point shooting of Saturday’s loss then gave way to a hot streak, with Ishmael El-Amin hitting two from deep and Antwan Walker burying another as URI upped its lead to 19-12.
The Rams continued to execute for good looks in their offense, while clamping down on the Spiders at the other end. They had just three turnovers in the half and shot better than 50 percent from the field after the 0-for-7 start. Richmond shot just 36 percent from the field and URI blocked five shots.
The Spiders were better in the second half but were kept at arm’s length most of the way. The trouble for URI began after Jalen Carey’s 3-pointer with 5:48 remaining made it 62-55. Matt Grace and Tyler Burton converted free throws to make it a three-point game, before veteran standout Jacob Gilyard came up with a steal that led to two more free throws, which made it 62-61.
A bucket on the break by Grant Golden with 3:02 left gave Richmond its first lead. Burton’s dunk on an inbounds play with 1:38 left upped the advantage to four and Gilyard drove for a bucket with 44 seconds left before hitting two free throws at the 30-second mark.
Makhi Mitchell finally ended URI’s scoreless drought with a free throw at 24 seconds, but it was the only shot that went through the basket down the stretch. URI missed its last six field goal attempts and lost two turnovers over the same span.
“I’m not sure if they were tight,” Cox said. “I think we just got a little fatigued. They started running their offense with quite a bit of pace. It’s a tough offense to guard. And I think it affected us a little bit at the offensive end. And they threw in some pressure to throw us off our rhythm and it was effective.”
Gilyard was scoreless in the first half but scored 15 in the second for the Spiders. Golden also had 15. Antwan Walker led four in double figures for the Rams with 12 points. Malik Martin added 11, while Leggett and Makhel Mitchell had 10 each. With Jeremy Sheppard sidelined by a shoulder injury, freshman Sebastian Thomas made his first career start and struggled from the field, but handed out a career-high seven assists.
“He was informed about 30 minutes before the game that he was going to start,” Cox said. “He came out there and kept us in the game, gave us every chance to win that game. I’m really proud of him.”
It doesn’t get easier for the Rams, with a trip to Dayton on the docket Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.