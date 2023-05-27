Memorial Day weekend ushers in the start of summer, and the Ocean State Waves won’t be far behind.
The New England Collegiate Baseball League club will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, with the season set to begin June 7. The home opener is June 8 at Old Mountain Field.
“I think it’s really special to see the longevity and how far we’ve come as a franchise - watching the progression of the players and the community embracing us,” said president and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar. “Ninety percent of our sponsors have been with us for almost all 10 years. We’ve become more involved in the community. One thing I always say is, ‘Guys go out to play summer ball. But guys come to play for the Waves.’”
The Waves made their debut in 2013 and have called Old Mountain home ever since, becoming a fixture on the summer scene in South County. Team leadership expects more of the same this season.
“We try to be better every year, but the one longevity is just the love and the hard work and what it means to be part of the South County community every summer,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “There’s a really strong bond for everyone involved - the front office, the players, the host families. That’s what it’s all about. It’s something we’re very proud of.”
On the field, the Waves are welcoming back several returning players, including infielders Alex Ramirez, Brodey Heaton and Drew Holderbach, outfielders Khyree Miller and Jake Studley and pitcher Jack Erbeck.
“We always offer a lot of our guys the opportunity to come back,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “Kids who understand the importance of being in the community, playing hard - we want those guys back. All the guys returning this year do that.”
Several URI players are joining the Waves family this summer, including North Kingstown native Braeden Perry. Rob Butler and Eric Genther are also in the fold.
The roster has seen an influx of players from power conferences in recent years, and another crop features Matthew Graveline of Ohio State, Parker Rowland of Arkansas, David Mershon of Mississippi State and Tyler McKenzie of Vanderbilt.
It should be a good summer for Waves alumni, as well. Former players Travis Honeyman and Cade Kuehler are both top-50 prospects for the Major League Draft. They’ll join the ranks of Waves in the pros, a list that includes Major Leaguers Chuckie Robinson and Richard Lovelady.
“This draft for us is going to be big,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “Having guys in the majors and other guys who are really close to making their debut - that’s what we do this for.”
Most home games are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On June 17, the Waves will join in the celebration for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary parade and will offer free admission to all fans at that night’s game against the Newport Gulls.
The Waves are also planning a 10th anniversary celebration, with the date to be determined.
“We just encourage the community to come out and enjoy a ballgame, and watch some really talented players,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said.
