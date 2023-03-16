230316ind RecordsSA.jpg

South Kingstown native Keegan Records will be dancing again this week. Records and his Colgate University basketball team won their third consecutive Patriot League championship last week to clinch another trip to the NCAA Tournament. Records (top row, fourth from right) scored a game-high 21 points in the championship win. The Raiders earned a No. 15 seed and will face No. 2 Texas in a first-round game in Des Moines, Iowa. The game is slated for Thursday at 7:25 p.m.

