CRANSTON — If there was a path to a title game upset for the Narragansett boys lacrosse team, it would involve slowing the scoring pace down and capitalizing on every offensive opportunity.
The Mariners executed that plan pretty well, but the original premise turned out to be a big if.
Top-seeded Pilgrim withstood Narraganset’s charge and pulled away in the fourth quarter to complete an undefeated season with a 12-5 win in the Division III championship game on Saturday at Cranston Stadium.
“I thought we did what we had to do to compete,” Narragansett head coach Mark Chafee said. “I thought we gave them a good game. They’re a really good team. They have some players who are just a step above.”
The runner-up finish is the second in the last four years for Narragansett, which also dropped the championship game in 2019.
The finals appearance capped off a strong spring for the Mariners, who had gone just 4-4 in the abbreviated 2021 season with a first-round playoff loss. They emerged as a contender this year, a step ahead of almost everybody in the league. Pilgrim ended up a step ahead of the Mariners, though, handing Narragansett its only losses of the season.
“It’s tough when you face a team like that,” Chafee said. “I’m sure a lot of teams felt the same way when they were facing us.”
Narragansett was coming off a dramatic win in the semifinals. Locked in a late tie with PCD/St. Raphael, the second-seeded Mariners scored two goals in the final three minutes to clinch the trip to the finals.
In two regular-season meetings with Pilgrim, the Mariners lost 9-4 and 15-4, so they knew what they were up against. The plan was to turn the rematch into a slow-paced affair and it worked – to a point. Narragansett held Pilgrim to three goals in the first quarter and just one in the second, with the halftime score sitting at 4-1. The Mariners played strong defense and were patient when they had the ball. The only thing missing was more production. Dante Ianelli’s goal with 5:49 left in the second quarter was Narragansett’s only tally of the first half.
“We needed little bit more offense,” Chafee said. “We threw away some balls. We needed some more possessions, so we could really play that kind of game.”
The pace picked up in the second half and, for a while, that was OK with the Mariners. They made it a two-goal game on three occasions, at 4-2, 5-3 and 7-5. It was another goal by Iannelli that made it 7-5 with 45 seconds left, but Pilgrim scored with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was all Patriots as their four goals iced the win.
Throughout the game, Pilgrim’s Connor Widmer dominated the face-off circle, which drastically limited Narragansett’s chances. The Patriot defense was stout even when Narragansett did have the ball.
“That’s so hard,” Chafee said. “I thought we did a good job in terms of not giving up quick breaks on that, but we needed more possessions.”
Pilgrim also hurt Narragansett’s chances with well-timed goals. The Patriots scored in the final 30 seconds of each of the first three quarters.
“They had a few goals toward the end of quarters, and that kind of took some momentum away from us,” Chafee said. “It’s tough when they can almost dial it up and get a quality shot on command, when we had to work so hard just to get a shot.”
Ianelli and Colin Patrick led the Mariners with two goals each, and William Perotti had one. Patrick and Ianelli also tallied one assist apiece. Braxton Bragg starred for Pilrgim with five goals.
The Mariners will bid farewell to a strong group of senors, but they’ll leave the program in a good spot thanks to this year’s success.
“Great year. Great group of kids,” Chafee said. “I thought they did a really good job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.