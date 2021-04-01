NARRAGANSETT — Sixteen months of pent-up energy was unleashed at Jim Zepp Field Friday night.
“We put in so much work and it was so bottled up,” Narragansett High School junior Colin Flynn said. “We finally were able to explode.”
And did they ever.
The Mariners blasted an undermanned Hope team 51-0 on opening night of the COVID-delayed spring season. They recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff and never looked back, scoring on their first possession and pulling away with a dominant second quarter.
“Pretty thrilled,” head coach Matt Blessing. “We’ve got a really strong junior class, complemented by some athletes who came out this year. We have a lot of things to work on but this is a good start.”
Narragansett’s chance to build on a strong 2019 season was put on hold with the postponement of the fall 2020 season. With a move to Division IV, an influx of new talent and the steadiness of returning players who embraced offseason work – even with uncertainty looming over it – the Mariners look primed to be a contender.
“Playing football again, I didn’t believe it would happen,” Flynn said. “But we had a lot of guys out here in the fall, working on our technique, just hoping we would get a chance. You got to see it tonight. It was awesome.”
Hope is in rebuilding mode under first-year coach Jeremy Ogunba, with only 18 players on the roster, but Narragansett’s surge was impressive regardless of opponent. Phil Theroux tossed three touchdown passes and Anthony DiCicco threw for two more scores. Brady Butler caught two scores and also returned an interception for a touchdown. The Mariners racked up 360 total yards and allowed just 66 in the shutout.
“We played South Kingstown in a scrimmage and they smacked us around a little bit, but it was good for us,” Blessing said. “They were running some advanced defenses that you see at the Division I level. It was good because it made today easier. It got us ready.”
The Mariners recovered the onside opening kickoff and almost scored on the second play from scrimmage, but a block in the back penalty wiped out a touchdown pass from DiCicco to Zach Bianco. It only took two more plays for another end zone trip as DiCicco hit Tyler Poirier for a 26-yard touchdown pass.
The rest of the first quarter was quiet, but the second was anything but. Butler delivered the first strike with a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Theroux. Another recovered onside kick set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Theroux to Bianco.
Hope then fumbled on the first play of its next possession and Narragansett scored seven plays later on a 3-yard touchdown run by Reider Fry. A misplayed kick allowed Narragansett to regain possession deep in Hope territory, and Matthew Nathaniel scored from 15 yards out on the next play. Luke Mason’s extra point made it 36-0.
Narragansett had scored 30 points in just over three minutes of game time, in the span of 11 offensive plays.
“From the first snap, we just came right out and went fast,” Flynn said. “Seeing my guys run free like that was awesome. Things are starting to click.”
Two more quick strikes finished things off in the second half. Theroux’s shovel pass to Butler set up a 34-yard touchdown with 10:35 left in the third quarter. On the first play of Hope’s next series, Butler picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
“We got off to a really fast start and kept it going,” Butler said. “It was great.”
Narragansett added a safety in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Colin Patrick intercepted a pass in the final seconds to close out the perfect defensive effort, though his return for a score was called back due to a penalty. Linebackers Flynn and Sam Duckworth helped lead the strong defensive effort.
“I know there are a lot of good teams in Division IV,” Flynn said. “Hope fought hard. They only had about 20 players and that’s tough. They were bringing it every play.”
Fry led the Narragansett rushing attack with 58 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Bianco totaled a team-high 69 receiving yards on four catches. Butler had two catches for 81 yards, both of which went for touchdowns.
Theroux completed eight of 10 passes for 157 yards and DiCicco was 4-of-9 for 117 yards. Theroux is a transfer from North Kingstown, while DiCicco is up from the JV quarterback spot after contributing at a few other varsity positions the last two seasons.
“They’re making reads and making plays. They’re competing. Neither has varsity experience but they’re both working hard,” Blessing said of the quarterbacks. “Tonight was a good chance to evaluate. We want to play a lot of guys. It fits the mold we want to create, even at the quarterback spot. Maybe we’ll settle on one guy. Maybe it will continue all season. But we want them competing with each other. They’re making each other better.”
Narragansett is set to face the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team on Saturday morning at North Kingstown High School.
