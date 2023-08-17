The assistant coach knew just who to ask about his prospective recruit, but he might not have gotten the most objective analysis.
“I was like, ‘You can’t really ask me. Obviously, I’m going to tell you I think he’s the best player,” Jordan Riendeau said of his younger brother, Tyler Poirier.
The coach agreed, and the brothers from Narragansett are now suiting up together for the University of Rhode Island football team.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Poirier said. “Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play at the next level with their brother. A lot of people play high school together. Very fortunate to be able to play at this level with him. It’s really nice.”
Riendeau and Poirier played one season together at Narragansett High School. Riendeau was a versatile senior who contributed at a few different positions. He was also a standout basketball player. URI envisioned him adding weight and becoming an offensive lineman, welcoming him in as part of its 2019 recruiting class. He responded well to the move to the trenches – he’s now listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds – and his athleticism has allowed him to become a contributor.
Poirier was a freshman wide receiver and defensive back in the one year he shared with his brother as a Mariner. Over the next three seasons, he became a star and a driving force in Narragansett’s back-to-back championships. After a prep season at Wilbraham & Monson last fall, he got the opportunity to join the Rams.
“I was pretty excited but I didn’t want to sway him too much on his decision,” Riendeau said. “It was up to him. So I stayed pretty quiet about it.”
It was a special moment for the brothers and their family when Poirier committed in the spring. The excitement really hit home when they showed up to camp and found their lockers right next to each other.
“When I came in and saw his locker next to mine, I was like, ‘This is nuts,’” Riendeau said.
Riendeau is now a redshirt junior who is expecting to make an impact on the line, where URI lost some key players.
“I’m just excited about this team,” Riendeau said. “I’m the last of my class in the O-line room. I’ve started a couple of games, played a lot of games. The last two years have been awesome. I’m just looking forward to this year being even better.”
Poirier is part of a deep receiving corps and probably won’t see much time as a true freshman. Having experienced the jump in competition at the prep school level, he’s adjusting to the bigger step up to college ball.
“Obviously, it’s a lot different, especially coming from a small school. Doing a prep year helped a lot. The competition is way different, so it helped prepare me,” Poirier said. “I’d say taking this year like a learning year, get everything down pat and then next year, perfecting it.”
The chance to experience it all together is an opportunity Riendeau and Poirier don’t take for granted.
“It’s something that we’ve thought about and talked to each other about a lot,” Riendeau said. “Now that it’s here, it’ just surreal honestly. It’s hard to have words for it.”
