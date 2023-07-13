South Kingstown Little League’s history-making group is together again and winning again.
The 11/12-year-old softball all-stars captured a district championship for the third year in a row last week, clinching the crown with a sweep of East Greenwich in a best-of-three series. Two years ago, many of the same players won the league’s first-ever softball crown at the 10-year-old level. They moved up to the 11/12 bracket last year and won again. Now it’s a three-peat.
South Kingstown had taken the first game of the district tournament by winning a wild, 17-13 game over East Greenwich on June 29. After a break for the July 4 holiday, South Kingstown came back with a more solid performance to win the district title, beating East Greenwich 12-5 last Wednesday to close out the sweep.
“It was great,” manager Alicia Monnes said. “These girls have been playing together for three years. It was nice to have some good, solid hitting, pitching and fielding. It all came together.”
South took control with four runs in the second inning, and piled on with four more in the fourth. Three in the fifth and one in the sixth closed out the victory.
Erica Kostarides had two hits and scored a run for South Kingstown, while Jade Holland and Kinley Grenier each had one hit and three runs scored. Julianna Johnson had one hit and one run. Avery Monnes scored two runs and Stella Cotatgis scored one. In the circle, Monnes pitched well, keeping East Greenwich from turning the game into another back-and-forth affair.
“Even just from the beginning of when we started practicing to this, the improvement has been great to see,” Monnes said. “I always say, all-stars is huge because it’s just so much more practice time than you get in the regular season. All these girls are around the same age, they’ve been playing together for a long time, so you can really focus in on certain skills.”
South Kingstown opened state tournament play on Tuesday and fell victim to one bad inning in a 15-8 loss to Tiverton, the defending state champion in the 12s age group. South scored six runs in the first inning and remained in front until the fifth inning, when Tiverton exploded for 11 runs. South got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth but came no closer.
“We lost to Tiverton last year, and they kind of blew through everybody,” Monnes said. “I think the girls saw today that, ‘OK, we can do this.’ We had that great inning and built that confidence. Just had that inning where it got away. I think they know now that it’s not just going to be a mercy rule when you get to states.”
The loss dropped South Kingstown into the elimination bracket in the three-team tournament. It will be back in action on Thursday against either Tiverton or Cranston Western.
Whatever happens, it’s been another fun summer for SKLL’s growing program.
“I think the exposure has shown people that there’s not just slow pitch in South Kingstown,” Monnes said. “A lot of young kids, their parents don’t even understand that there are two leagues. Our league has grown. It’s been fun to watch them grow. A lot of them are going to age out but they’ll all play together at the middle school. And then we do have an 8-9-10 team, as well.”
