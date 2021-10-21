Monsignor Clarke Catholic Regional School of Wakefield swept the Catholic Athletic League cross country championships last Wednesday at Slater Park, with its boys and girls teams both winning the team titles.
Boys team members are John Crowley, Jake Daige, Aidan DeSantis, Matthew DiSanto, Harrison Goodwin, Peter Kenyon, Andrew Lake, Cian O’Connor, Riley Selwyn, Reid Smith, Paul Williams and William Wray.
Girls team members are Katie Abbott, Elizabeth Balbat, Elise Champagne, Caroline Crupe, Isabella Crupe, Kaitlyn Foley, Teagan Friedt, Sarah Geary, Nell Lorincz, Evelyn McGuire, Adelaide McLaughlin, Maile Rose Smith and Ava Trombino.
