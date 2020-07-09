NORTH KINGSTOWN —The Slocum Baseball Club is happy to be there, but not just happy to be there.
After a spring without baseball, the Connie Mack squad’s players are back on the field and eager to make the most of summer. They dropped their season opener last week, but rebounded in a big way Monday with a 13-1 win over Narragansett at Lischio Field, a performance more in line with what the team expects this summer.
“We have the makings of a good group,” Slocum manager Arnie Sarazen said. “We have pitching depth that we haven’t had since we won the state championship. I think it’s going to be a fun season.”
After a few weeks of practice, the Connie Mack League sprung into game action last week, as the state moved into Phase III of its reopening plan. Slocum lost 6-3 to Chariho, glad to be back on the diamond but a little rusty.
“With the exception of these masks, it’s a breath of fresh air,” Sarazen said with a laugh. “It’s a lot of fun and these guys were itching to get out on the field. It’s a good group and they’re having a blast. We made a couple of rusty kind of errors in the first game. Otherwise, that might have been a different score.”
Narragansett also dropped its opener, falling 13-1 to East Greenwich. Two years removed from a state championship, it’s an almost entirely new roster compared with the title team, with young players in many spots.
In Monday’s matchup, Narragansett scored first as Aiden Burdick knocked home Sam Laurie with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. But Narragansett would manage just one more hit on the day as a pair of Slocum pitchers put the clamps on. Braeden Perry struck out six in three innings, and Mason Walsh fanned two in two scoreless innings of relief.
“Braeden throws hard and keeps the ball down,” Sarazen said. “Mason comes from a long line of very good ballplayers. They were both very solid tonight.”
Slocum answered Narragansett’s early offense with a run of its own in the bottom half of the first inning. Danny McNeil led off with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on an RBI single by Jake Morton. Perry nearly gave Slocum the lead with what looked like it would be a run-scoring single, but Walsh was thrown out at home on a strike from center field by Tyler Poirier.
The lead came soon enough, though, as Slocum jumped on top 3-1 in the second inning. Three walks loaded the bases, and Geoff Coyne plated a pair with a single to right. It was already the fourth hit of the game for Slocum, following some offensive struggles against Chariho.
“It’s timing. These guys haven’t hit since spring training for them, which is March,” Sarazen said. “You could see in the first game, their swings were a little rusty, a little slow. Even today, it was already better. We were making good contact.”
Slocum stayed hot from there, blowing the game open in the fourth and fifth innings, which invoked the mercy rule. McNeil, Walsh, Morton and Kevin Powers all drove in runs.
It added up to a good first win, and Slocum hopes there’s more to come.
“I think the team you see at the beginning of the season will be different than the one you see at the end of the season, as they get more and more reps,” Sarazen said. “More at-bats, better timing, as their arm-strength on the mound improves, I think we’re going to be a force.”
Slocum was set to face Tiverton on Wednesday. Narragansett returns to action Saturday with a 10 a.m. game against Chariho at Old Mountain Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.