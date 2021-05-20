NARRAGANSETT — With a talented and experienced group, the Prout girls lacrosse team has tried to view its move to the state’s top division with excitement more than trepidation.
“I was a little anxious about it when they told me,” head coach Sue Burnett said. “But then it was like, ‘You know what? Let’s do it. Let’s jump in with both feet.’ The girls got psyched too. They got excited for the season and they’re pumped.”
The mindset is working. The Crusaders improved to 3-1 with a 21-0 victory over a young Narragansett team on Tuesday. They also own victories over Wheeler and Mt. Hope.
Prout held its own during a stint in Division I in the early 2010s and has been strong in D-II since then. They’re also surrounded by some comparable teams in a larger D-I circuit this season, with Narragansett and Middletown also moving up. Longtime D-II rival South Kingstown is also in D-I now.
The Crusaders also have a talented squad, with five players bound for the college lacrosse ranks, including a Division I commit in Sacred Heart pledge Ellie Edwards.
“I was a little bit nervous about the year because we only had one starting defender back,” Burnett said. “We have some strong offensive players. We knew that. But the girls on defense have stepped up.”
Prout opened the season with a win over Wheeler before dropping a tough one against Lincoln School. The team is on a win streak now thanks to victories over Mt. Hope and Narragansett.
The Crusaders started fast against the Mariners with four goals in the first three minutes of action and didn’t slow down much from there. It was a 13-0 lead at halftime. Narragansett made some headway in terms of possession in the second half but couldn’t break through.
Allie Schofield led Prout with five goals and two assists. Edwards and Stella Mayo had four goals each, with Mayo also chipping in three assists. Sylvia Mayo tacked on three goals, Sarah Mayo had two and Alex Gencarelli had two. Saiorse O’Connor tallied a goal and an assist while Hannah Gurnon notched two assists. Goalie Maddie Estes made five saves for the shutout, with help from defenders Olivia Barber, Lauren Farless, Eloise Bussey and Abbie Quinlan.
Prout has Cumberland, East Greenwich and Middletown coming up, before hitting the toughest part of its schedule with games against La Salle, Moses Brown and Barrington in June.
“I think there’s kind of the top and then the next group,” Burnett said. “The top teams are tough.”
Narragansett’s move to D-I comes with a young roster, but the Mariners made an early mark with a win over Cumberland. Moses Brown and Prout have had too much, though the Mariners held their own in a loss to Mt. Hope.
The team honored its four seniors – Danielle Hart, Leah Hart, Amelie Mushen and Rylie Mitchell – before Tuesday’s game.
The Mariners will match up with another South County rival next Tuesday as they visit South Kingstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.