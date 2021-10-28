The Narragansett boys soccer team will carry a nine-game winning streak into its regular season finale this week. The latest victories were a 6-0 triumph over Woonsocket on Friday and a 2-1 win over Burrillville on Saturday. Colin Patrick, Nathan Dean, Lucas Masson, Jacob Biafore and Adam Reilly had goals against Woonsocket, while Aidan Hayes and Brian Rocchio picked up assists. Adam Simone made four saves for the shutout. Narragansett is now 13-1, with its only loss coming to unbeaten Tiverton. The season finale is Thursday against Ponaganset.

