The Narragansett boys soccer team will carry a nine-game winning streak into its regular season finale this week. The latest victories were a 6-0 triumph over Woonsocket on Friday and a 2-1 win over Burrillville on Saturday. Colin Patrick, Nathan Dean, Lucas Masson, Jacob Biafore and Adam Reilly had goals against Woonsocket, while Aidan Hayes and Brian Rocchio picked up assists. Adam Simone made four saves for the shutout. Narragansett is now 13-1, with its only loss coming to unbeaten Tiverton. The season finale is Thursday against Ponaganset.
North Kingstown School Committee officials found themselves in the middle of a debate over curriculum this week as members of the public sparred Tuesday night over the topics of sexuality and gender identity and how appropriate it is for those subjects to be explored by local students. At particular issue was the inclusion of a book titled “Gender Queer” that was recently added to the high school library. The memoir, about gender identity, includes images and discussion of sexual acts.
